Ken Herman and Joe Murray

Ken Herman has covered a lot of stories and a lot of ground since leaving The Lufkin Daily News for a job with the Dallas Bureau of The Associated Press in 1977, within days of learning he and then-editor Joe Murray won the Pulitzer Prize for Meritorious Public Service.

But he credits Murray — who died at his home Sunday at the age of 82 — for impacting his career and life in so many ways beyond journalism’s highest honor.

