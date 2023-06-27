Ken Herman has covered a lot of stories and a lot of ground since leaving The Lufkin Daily News for a job with the Dallas Bureau of The Associated Press in 1977, within days of learning he and then-editor Joe Murray won the Pulitzer Prize for Meritorious Public Service.
But he credits Murray — who died at his home Sunday at the age of 82 — for impacting his career and life in so many ways beyond journalism’s highest honor.
“It’s lucky how life worked out that a kid from Brooklyn got hooked up with someone from Lufkin — certainly for me, and I hope for Joe.”
Herman came to Lufkin from college in South Florida in 1975 and had never been to Texas before.
“But like most college graduates, I thought I knew everything — and of course, realize probably nothing about journalism, about life and certainly about East Texas. But Joe taught me a lot about that.”
Herman came to Lufkin because a friend he knew in college had gotten a job there, so he applied for a job at the paper, met Murray “and it took us about a day or two to get over each other’s accents.”
“We finally figured out what each other were saying the second or third day,” he said.
Around that time, Murray was driving Herman around town when he stopped the car and told him, “Ken, I'm going to offer you a job, but you need to know something about our little town here.”
“So I'm going ‘oh great’ here,” Herman said. “I’m going to find out they're all devil-worshippers.”
Murray looked at Herman and said, “Ken, this is a dry county.”
“I had never heard that phrase before, but very oddly, I have always been something of a prohibitionist,” Herman said. “I don't drink at all and have a bad attitude about it. And when he explained to me what it was, I told him, ‘Well, this is great. This is what I've been looking for.’”
He said Murray looked at him like he was crazy, saying, “You don’t understand. Everyone drinks here — you have to go across the river to get it.”
“And from there, we just developed a great relationship that lasted for years,” Herman said. “And that was among the things that was great about Joe.”
Herman said he was only in Lufkin for about two years when Murray realized “professionally, it was time for me to move on.”
“He made it happen. I went to The Associated Press in Dallas, and it was 100% his connections he had there and people he knew in the business. And what was great about Joe also is he realized that Lufkin, Texas — it would be the rare person, maybe, from out of town, especially originally from Brooklyn, New York, who would come and make a full career there. He knew this was the training ground for people to move on. They did it with many, many people who came through town. He'd be perfectly happy if you decided to spend your life there, but the reality is that it is a small paper. I think I was making 125 bucks a week — somehow I lived better than I ever will again, I don’t know how — but he understood the industry. He understood life, that when you were ready to move on, he had sort of taught you all he can and you learned all you could by going to a Diboll City Council meeting.”
And Murray continues to have an impact on Herman due to his role in another event more life-changing than winning a Pulitzer.
Shortly after Herman moved to Dallas to work for AP in 1977, Murray came to speak at a meeting of what was then called Sigma Delta Chi, or the Society of Professional Journalists.
“He came to speak, so I went, of course, to see him, get together with him and listen to him speak at this event in Dallas,” Herman said. “Afterward, what happened was a woman — who is now my wife and has been for 45 years — went up to talk to Joe and just thank him for coming to speak. She was then a reporter in Dallas and had gone to this meeting only because she had paid her dues and the organization, frankly, didn't have that many meetings. So she wanted to get her money’s worth. So she goes up to Joe afterward and is just chatting with him, and Joe says, ‘Have I got a guy for you!’ So he comes over, introduces me to Sharon, and 45 years later, we’re still married and have kids and grandkids.”
Herman recalled how much Murray enjoyed traveling the world writing columns for Cox Newspapers that he calls “wonderful essays, basically, about how a small-town guy looks at life elsewhere. Now a lot of times it was stuff like, ‘In Paris, they don't have real good grits.’”
“He was just so level-headed and knew where he was, and he just made the most of it.”
One of Herman’s favorite “Joe stories” is one that revolves around Murray’s love of photography, something he said Murray had a knack for as well as an aspect of the paper in which he always took pride.
“Joe had three daughters, and he always told this story. He said, ‘The first daughter, we took thousands of pictures. The second daughter, we took hundreds of pictures. And with the third daughter, we showed pictures of the first daughter and said yeah, she looks something like this.’”
Herman also recalls a time when an Angelina County commissioner, who happened to be somehow related to Murray, was indicted.
“When I was there, a county commissioner — I believe he was from Precinct 3 — got indicted. I think he eventually pled guilty to using county employees for private work, or whatever, but he got indicted, and it turned out it was sort of a somewhat-distant cousin of Joe’s. As you may know, in Lufkin, a lot of people there are related somehow.”
Herman said he believed it was Joe’s mother who called him and said, “You don't have to make big deal of that in the newspaper, do you?”
“And of course, it was very a big story. So he said, ‘No, no, Mom, we won’t make it a big story.’”
The next day, Herman said the story was “splashed all over the front page with a big headline.”
“And Joe called his mother and said, ‘Well, I took your advice, and we were going to make it even bigger. But on your advice, we didn’t make it that big.’ But we couldn’t have played it any bigger.”
Herman could never have imagined that the man who gave him his first newspaper job would collaborate with him on a Pulitzer-winning series, encourage him to leave for a better gig or introduce him to the woman he would marry, yet Murray did all those things.
“Every day of my life, Joe has an impact. When I was growing up in Brooklyn, if someone told me some guy from some little town in East Texas is going to have such an impact on my life professionally, personally and otherwise, I would have said, ‘Exactly where is East Texas?’ It’s just so improbable and a lesson on how, sort of, life can work and and things work out.”
