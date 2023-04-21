Three candidates are seeking two positions as trustees on Central ISD’s school board.
Michelle McAdams, the Position 1 incumbent, is running unopposed.
Kirsten Redd, the Position 2 incumbent, is being challenged by Meagan Leclair.
Early voting will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each weekday starting Monday through May 2 at the Central ISD Administration Building, 7622 U.S. Highway 69 north, in Pollok.
On Election Day, voting will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the administration building.
The two candidates were asked by The Lufkin Daily News to share information about themselves and their platforms. Each candidate was given 350 words to answer four questions. Their responses are listed in alphabetical order.
Tell us about yourself.
Leclaire: My name is Meagan Leclaire and I’m ALL IN. I am married to Jay Leclaire and we have two daughters, Aubrey (11) and Avery (7). I graduated from Central in 2002, where I attended kindergarten-12th grade. I have been a member of the Central Community for 38 years. You will normally find me at a softball field, basketball court or in a barn showing goats with my girls. I worked at a local bank for 17 years until I transitioned to a local business in our community, Double S Industrial Contractors Inc.
Redd: I would appreciate your support as your candidate of choice, for seat two in the upcoming school board election. My family has called Central our home for the past 12 years. During that time, two of our sons have graduated from the district (Ashtyn in 2016 and Rylan in 2019). Our youngest, Carson is currently enrolled in sixth grade.
Why do you think you are the best candidate for this position?
Leclaire: The best candidate for this position is a candidate that can view the school from a broad perspective and eliminate single issue agendas. The public school system stands to serve all types of families. A school board must remember when working on behalf of the school we are trading our own special interest for what’s best for the community. This is why I chose the slogan “Trading Me For We.” I want to serve this community in a way that builds prosperity for teachers, staff, students, and families for many years to come!
Redd: I believe in quality public education for all students, both now and in the future. I understand how powerful a great school can be as it nurtures our developing children. It is my goal to make sure every child feels welcome, accepted, loved and, most important, SAFE! I have a vested interest in our community and feel my ideas and values will continue to be an asset for Central. I will help strengthen the bonds within our school district while working to make our school a safer place for our children. I look forward to continuing to serve on the school board! I am eager to continue hearing from our teachers/staff and parents/community while working to form a plan to make our school a better place for all.
What do you think is the most important issue in this election? Why? And how do you propose to fix it?
Leclaire: My goal as a candidate is to protect and continue to support the climate and culture of the district. I want all families to feel welcome and engaged in our community. We want a school that is safe, a school that is transparent with parents, and a school that kids are proud to attend. I’m proud to bleed green and I want to ensure that every child has a chance to develop that pride in our district.
State mandates on our schools, student behavioral changes, and post-COVID supply chain issues have made school management difficult. However, as a board member I plan to make sure our school continues to prioritize our local needs for our students. Ensuring traditions like our Empty Stocking Fund maintain relevance will keep the climate and culture we have all worked so hard to grow.
Redd: As an active and productive member of the school board, I first and foremost want to ensure our district remains an amazing place for our children to learn and grow while providing our teachers/staff a place they can be proud to call home. Central is already an amazing place however, I know as the board convenes, we can strive to make it the best!
