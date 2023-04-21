Five candidates are running for three at-large positions on the Diboll school district’s board of trustees.
Election Day is May 6.
Incumbents Ana Castillo and Mike Terrell filed for reelection. They are being challenged by Patrina Mitchell, Laurel Hendrick Youngblood and Nathanael “Pork-Chop” Thompson.
Early voting will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each weekday starting Monday through May 2 at Diboll City Hall, 400 Kenley St. in Diboll.
Candidates were asked by The Lufkin Daily News to share information about themselves and their platforms. Each candidate was given 350 words to answer four questions. Their responses are listed in alphabetical order. Thompson did not respond.
Tell us about yourself.
Castillo: I am a DISD retiree, I have three children, my grandchildren attend Diboll schools and I have a 11/2-year-old great-grandson. My husband and I will be married 46 yrs. at the end of April. Absolutely love Diboll.
Mitchell: I am Patrina Sheffield Mitchell; a 51-year-old native of Diboll. I have been married for 28 years and have two girls, 22 and 14. Almost 20 years ago, God’s grace and mercy afforded me the privilege to become an ordained minister of the Gospel and a social worker; graduate of Stephen F. Austin State University.
Terrell: My name is Mike Terrell, and I am running for reelection for Diboll ISD School Board. I am married to Tina (Trout) Terrell, teacher at Diboll Junior High, and we have three children Emma, Eli and Ellie. My wife and I are both DHS alumni and our children have attended Diboll schools since PK 3. My family and I are active members of First Methodist Church in Diboll and we participate in numerous outreach ministries, which help our school, our church and our community. I am also an active member of our Jack Backers organization, volunteer at most sporting events and I give financial support to support our students in extracurricular activities such as Diboll Day and our Alumni Association events to name a few.
Youngblood: I am a native of Diboll. My grandparents, parents, myself and my children all graduated from Diboll. I currently have grandchildren attending school in Diboll. My mother taught school in Diboll for 30 years and also served on the board.
Why do you think you are the best candidate for this position?
Castillo: I am in the running for reelection. I think that being a Dibollian, I will contribute my best for the betterment of the students, staff and community.
Mitchell: I would not say I am “the best candidate,” because I believe all candidates are qualified ... in their own right. However, with numerous years of professional and community experience, biblical and wholistic view of life, I could bring a diverse view of issues that are presented to the Diboll School Board.
Terrell: As a long time Dibollian, I want to continue to help ensure our kids have the best education and school experience they can along with making sure staff and teachers have what they need. I am also a taxpayer, and I want to continue to see that our district is fiscally responsible with our tax dollars.
Youngblood: Having grown up in Diboll I am invested in this community and want the best education for all children.
What do you think is the most important issue in this election? Why?
Castillo: The welfare of DISD students. Because the best should be sought for the students first and foremost. Then comes the staff with the community supporting it.
Mitchell: In addition, the most important issues in this election are ensuring the best decisions are made consistently, on the behalf of every child and staff of the district. This mindset is important, and I believe, would influence fair decisions, equal treatment, with no respect of person.
Terrell: As a current board member, I am proud that I was able to participate in the process of selecting our new superintendent for DISD. It has been an honor to work with Ms. Vicki Thomas to lead our schools in the right direction academically, in our athletic activities and financially. I look forward to working with new superintendent Brian Bowman and will help ensure we remain on the path of progress. I am also grateful for our current board and district for taking proactive measures to keep each campus safe with officers at each campus, training for teachers and added security protocols across the district.
Youngblood: I am interested in working with the board members to hire the best teachers to prepare our students for the future. I am also interested in ensuring that the curriculum is what is needed to best prepare our students for the future. Most importantly we need to make sure that safety is No. 1. And that Diboll is the district of choice.
And how do you propose to fix it?
Castillo: Working together and collaboratively as a team of eight.
Mitchell: I propose to address these matters with integrity by keeping an open-mind, handling each concern individually and treating people the way I would want to be treated.
Terrell: Diboll is our home, and I would be honored to continue to serve our hometown school district for our kids, our community, and the future of Diboll. I appreciate your prayerful support and your vote. Go JACKS!
Youngblood: I would like to encourage the district to recruit the very best staff for the entire school district.
Vote Laurel Hendrick Youngblood No. 4 on the ballot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.