The Ward 6 Lufkin City Council seat is the only position open this election cycle, with incumbent Trent Burfine being challenged by Adam Lowther.
Only Ward 6 residents are eligible to vote in this election.
Early voting will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Lufkin City Hall, 300 E. Shepherd Ave.
On April 26-28 and May 1-2, early voting will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Applications for ballot by mail should be sent to city secretary Kara Andrepont, city of Lufkin, P.O. Box 190, Lufkin, 75902-0190.
On election day, voting will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Kurth Memorial Library, 706 S. Raguet St.
The two candidates were asked by The Lufkin Daily News to share information about themselves and their platforms. Each candidate was given 400 words to answer four questions. Their responses are listed in alphabetical order.
Tell us about yourself.
Burfine: I am the current Council Member for Ward 6 running for reelection. When I entered the Council in 2020 the Police Department was 19 officers down out of 76. The nation was in turmoil over defunding the police and still is. This caused Lufkin officers to flee the ranks. Nobody wants to work a job where they are not appreciated. I know Lufkin has good officers and Lufkin needed to retain those good officers and recruit more. The Council and I demonstrated this with proper pay raises including longevity, education and lateral transfer pay. By showing support for our law enforcement, the hiring deficiency has been resolved. The 2022 crime report showed a 33% decline in violent crime and a 12% drop in crime overall from 2021. It is working and Lufkin is safer because of it.
Lowther: I grew up in Diboll and moved to Lufkin shortly after graduating from Texas A&M with a B.A. in Communication. My wife and I live on Mantooth Avenue in a 1927 kit home that we are in the process of renovating. In May of 2022, our son, Wesley, was born and we absolutely love raising him! My family and I are members of Denman Avenue Baptist Church and we live our lives for Jesus. I’m passionate about giving back and have volunteer experience with JD’s Center of HOPE, The Men’s Sober House of Lufkin, and the Lufkin Convention & Visitors Bureau Board. I am a current and founding board of The Women’s Sober House of Lufkin (The Mantooth House).
I work as a senior project buyer for Corrigan OSB and previously held marketing and supply chain roles at Brookshire Brothers.
Why do you think you are the best candidate for this position?
Burfine: A safer community will bring economic development. Businesses want to know that their investment in a community will be safe and welcomed. Lufkin needs to be a great place for their business and their employee’s families. Understanding this, other council members and I have been pursuing improvements to our community parks, arts district, city infrastructure. The Morris Frank Park rehabilitation will revive youth baseball and soccer and make Lufkin a desirable regional hub for the sports. I also voted for a resolution supporting Lufkin Creative’s application to the Texas Commission on the Arts for the designation of a cultural district within the city. The goal of this district is to bring artists and cultural enterprises to Lufkin encouraging business and job development.
Lowther: I believe I’m the best candidate for the Ward 6 city council seat because of my love for Lufkin. I’m passionate about serving my community and believe I can contribute new and creative ideas to help improve it. Throughout my career, I have worked with most of the nonprofits and civic organizations in Lufkin and recognize the value they bring our community. If elected, I will be an inclusive leader that works with others to achieve one goal: improve our city.
What do you think is the most important issue in this election? Why? And how do you propose to fix it?
Burfine: Economic development is the most important issue in this election. To encourage that development the City of Lufkin needs to maintain a strong foundation of city services, police and fire, solid waste, streets, community events, parks and recreation. New companies need more than tax abatements to recruit them to a new city. Their families and employees need a great place to live, grow and thrive. Lufkin can be that place. Lufkin is already a regional hub for 12 counties and with the Lufkin Economic Development Corporation, City of Lufkin Business Park and addition of the foreign trade zone designation by the U.S. Department of Commerce, it is only expected to expand further. Great things are happening in Lufkin, please help the trend continue by voting for Trent Burfine for reelection for Ward 6.
Lowther: The most important issue in this election is economic development because of the jobs it creates, which allows families to live and work in Lufkin. The Lufkin EDC is doing a tremendous job attracting businesses to come to Lufkin with incentive packages, but the other side of that recruitment is boasting the quality of life in Lufkin. I believe we need to continue downtown revitalization projects and create more entertainment opportunities for families. The city is doing an outstanding job utilizing The Pines Theater and I’d like to see its use expanded to host more concerts and events. I also believe we need to continue pursuing the Cultural Arts District designation, which will lead to additional programming, tourism and community events in Lufkin.
