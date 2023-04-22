Four candidates are running for two at-large positions on the Lufkin school district’s board of trustees.
Election Day is May 6.
Incumbents Kristi Gay and Andra Self filed for reelection. They are being challenged by Joseph Ceasar and Calvasha Summers.
Early voting will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each weekday starting Monday through May 2 at the LISD Administration Building, 101 Cotton Square.
Candidates were asked by The Lufkin Daily News to share information about themselves and their platforms. Each candidate was given 400 words to answer four questions. Their responses are listed in alphabetical order.
Tell us about yourself.
Ceasar: I am originally from Houston, TX, and met my wife (Allanah) in Hemphill, TX. We decided to move to Lufkin in 2015 when I became a Minister. I currently serve as the full-time Minister of the Lubbock Street Church of Christ. I earned a B.S. in Political Science from the United States Military Academy @ West Point and my MBA from the University of Houston. I am the Founder and has served as the Executive Director of the Legacy Institute for Financial Education (LIFE) since 2014. I am a lover of education and am passionate about seeing our youth succeed academically. I currently serve on several boards of directors including the Angelina Arts Alliance, Angelina County Citizen’s Chamber of Commerce, and the Lufkin Adult Learning Center.
Gay: I am a Senior Vice President and Relationship Manager at Cadence Bank. I make large loans to businesses by analyzing financial information, budgets and business plans. I graduated from Texas A&M University and am a Certified Public Accountant. I also have experience with public bond finance in my prior position as Chief Financial Officer at Memorial Health System. My husband Ricky and I have been married for 36 years. We’re proud of our three children, our son-in-law, and our two grandsons. Our children attended Lufkin public schools from kindergarten through graduation, and received an excellent education that prepared them well for college and careers. I’m excited that my oldest grandson begins kindergarten in Lufkin ISD this August.
Self: My name is Andra Self and I am running for a seat on the Lufkin Independent School District Board. I have served as an advocated for the educational needs of our community’s children for 26 years as a Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) Master Board Trustee Designee, Lufkin Independent School District Board President, TASB President and numerous other legislative and other community service committees as well as a loving member of my family.
Summers: I am a Lufkin native who graduated in 2008. I have been in the education field for 10 years. 9 of which I have served with Lufkin ISD as a third teacher and currently as a high school counselor. I am the proud founder of Embrace It, a nonprofit that acts on the needs of students and families that have been affected by incarceration. We currently have a successful mentorship program, Brunch with Brothers, that provides guidance for the young men in our area.
Why do you think you are the best candidate for this position?
Ceasar: I am the best candidate for the school board because I bring a unique perspective on how to solve our problems. With a background in finance, an education in politics, experience managing organizations, and relatives in the district I can provide insight to the board from several angles. I also have a track record of finding creative ways to solve problems. I believe this school board needs critical thinkers who are able to find a solution and implement it to get the desired result.
Gay: I have seven years’ experience serving on the Lufkin ISD school board. I am a hard worker, and I come to school board meetings prepared to work. I want to use my experience to ensure that our schools provide a quality education to every student to help them meet the challenges of today and of the future. I also have decades of leadership experience while volunteering on nonprofit boards in Lufkin.
Self: I feel that I am the best candidate for the LISD School Board because my understanding of the educational process at noteworthy levels locally and statewide is an essential asset to our local system of providing the essential values to our children’s needs at home. I have always been a leader in civic activities, receiving the Lufkin Angelina County Chamber of Commerce Silver Spike Award and Angelina County/Citizens Chamber of Commerce Pinnacle Award for my efforts in the community. Other community activities include the boards of 4B Economic Development Corporation, Boys and Girls Club of Lufkin, United Way, the Mayor’s Task Force on Rehabilitation, and others. Running for the School Board will allow me to continue working and advocating for the education of all children in our community.
Summers: As a former student and current employee of Lufkin ISD, I’ve been privy to “both sides” of how things are handled. Students, their parents/grandparents, community members, etc. are comfortable sharing their thoughts and concerns with me. They also know that I will go above and beyond to advocate for them. Even if it means ruffling some feathers. I have a true passion to serve others, especially children.
What do you think is the most important issue in this election? Why?
Ceasar: The most important issue in this election is how we are going to create a plan to improve the academic performance of our students. Student academic achievement is the reason why the school district exists. The school district has an important role in preparing our students for the workforce and post-secondary institutions. Therefore, the readiness of our students impacts the overall well-being of our local economy.
Gay: The most important issue in this election is teacher retention. We continue to have unprecedented teacher turnover in Texas, and this issue impacts every school district’s ability to provide a quality education. It is critical that experienced teachers choose to stay in education and that young people choose the field of education as a career. This one issue impacts every student in our district.
Good teachers are critical for the future of our children and the well being of our community. The Charles Butt Foundation 2022 Texas Teacher Poll found that only 55% of teachers feel valued by school administrators, 44% feel valued by their students’ parents, 34% feel valued by their communities, and 5% feel valued by elected officials in the state.
Self: I believe that the most important issue in this election is the ability of our school board to be more responsive and receptive to parents, staff, students and the community at large, encouraging an open dialog.
A Board member is a trustee of the community that elects him or her. That Trustee must be accessible and willing to collaborate with all members of the community; that includes all District staff. Anyone that comes before the board has the right to be heard, not just to speak. A school board member must build public understanding, support, and participation.
Summers: One of the many important issues in this election are student success and teacher retention. They both go hand in hand. Yearly, we are losing some of the best teachers and support staff due to lack of support, appreciation, and poor pay. Every year, our HR department attends college job fairs to recruit future educators, but our 1st year teacher salary is a huge turnoff. Our students are falling behind due to high staff turnover rates, teacher burnout (stress, lack of support, etc.), disproportionate discipline practices, drug use on campus, a lack of parental support, resources withheld from them, etc.
And how do you propose to fix it?
Ceasar: The complexity of solving this problem is beyond offering one simple solution. I will advocate for a multi-faceted approach including parental engagment, recruiting and retaining quality teachers who want to see our students succeed, and then properly resourcing those teachers in the classroom as well as their compensation. More importantly, I will advocate for the exploration and selection of various interventions such as after-school and mentorship programs, tutoring, and other proven methods the district is not already utilizing to address the problem.
Gay: Lufkin ISD administrators recognize and are taking steps for improvement. We must continue to closely examine and work to minimize the impact of teacher-assigned tasks not directly related to student learning. The district needs to allocate appropriate time for planning, grading, and parent meetings to reduce the time teachers spend on work tasks in the evenings and on weekends. We also need to learn best practices from districts with low teacher turnover rates. And finally, we must communicate to our community about the tremendous value of our educators.
Self: My efforts as a Board member would center on serving all the children in the community; one child is no more important than another. We are a diverse community and must celebrate that diversity. Our schools are here to serve the educational needs of all the children. All stakeholders: parents, all district personnel Certificated, Classified, and Management, as well as students must be partners in this endeavor if we are to be successful. We have tremendous teachers and staff working with our children. We must re-establish morale amongst all district employees, and work to return harmony throughout the district.
Summers: In order for us to equip our students with success, we must make supporting, appreciating, and equipping our teachers and support staff one of our top priorities. The district must do all that it can to attract and, most importantly, keep the best teachers. This means better pay, appreciation beyond social media shout-outs, including teachers and support staff in decisions that will impact our district, providing teachers the proper training and opportunities to be promoted to higher positions within the district, bridging the gap between the district and parents/community, implementing drug and gang prevention programs on all elementary and secondary campuses, and last but not least, doing all that we can to stop the circulation of drugs on our campuses.
