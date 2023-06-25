Wednesday marked the first day of summer, and for anyone who wasn’t already painfully aware, the historically high temperatures in the forecast this week will leave no doubt that spring has packed up its dogwoods and split the scene.
“The heat that has gripped Texas for days on end will extend into (this) week as an intense core of high pressure high up in the atmosphere expands in coverage from northern Mexico into more of eastern Texas," AccuWeather meteorologist La Troy Thornton said.
Forecasters are predicting temperatures to climb 5-15 degrees above historical averages this week, jeopardizing daily record highs as well as East Texans’ health.
Citizens are urged to be mindful of dehydration, heat stroke, sunburn, heat rash and heat exhaustion, to drink plenty of water to help combat some of those risks, to frequently check on relatives and neighbors, and to stay in an air-conditioned environment during peak heating hours if possible.
"Texas in particular is in dire need of a break from the extreme heat and humidity, but the center of the heat dome that is providing these dangerous conditions looks to stick around through at least midweek,” Thornton said. “In Houston, temperatures are expected to remain above the historical average for the foreseeable future.”
The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Angelina County that by late Saturday night was set to end at 7 p.m. today. Heat index values of between 105 and 109 are expected.
For the rest of the week, lows of 77 degrees are predicted each day, with a high of 99 today expected to increase to 100 by Monday, 101 for Tuesday, 103 for Wednesday and 104 for Thursday before lowering to 101 for Friday and 100 for Saturday.
AccuWeather advises the following preparedness actions:
■ Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
■ Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
■ Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.
■ To reduce risk during outdoor work, schedule frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.
Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency — call 911.
