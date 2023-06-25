Wednesday marked the first day of summer, and for anyone who wasn’t already painfully aware, the historically high temperatures in the forecast this week will leave no doubt that spring has packed up its dogwoods and split the scene.

“The heat that has gripped Texas for days on end will extend into (this) week as an intense core of high pressure high up in the atmosphere expands in coverage from northern Mexico into more of eastern Texas," AccuWeather meteorologist La Troy Thornton said.

Tags

Recommended for you