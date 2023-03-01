The American Legion Family No. 113, Military Veterans Peer Network and Angelina County Senior Citizens Center have teamed up for our veterans in our community. Come join us for coffee and doughnuts for veterans from 8:30-9:30 a.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the Senior Citizen Center, 2801 Valley Ave.

New 2023 Wreaths Across America sponsorship forms are now ready. Wreaths are now $17 each, but you can sponsor anytime year-round.

Rita Redd is the president of the American Legion Auxiliary No. 113. Her email address is ala113@consolidated.net.

