The American Legion Family No. 113, Military Veterans Peer Network and Angelina County Senior Citizens Center have teamed up for our veterans in our community. Come join us for coffee and doughnuts for veterans from 8:30-9:30 a.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the Senior Citizen Center, 2801 Valley Ave.
New 2023 Wreaths Across America sponsorship forms are now ready. Wreaths are now $17 each, but you can sponsor anytime year-round.
Until this year, grave specific was only available online, but now there is a new form available for grave specific by mail-in. Pick it up at Gipson Funeral Home on South Chestnut Street, download a copy on the Angelina County Wreaths Across America Facebook page or contact any member of the American Legion Family No. 113 or email us at 113@consolidated.net.
There will be a Veteran Information Fair from 5-7 p.m. April 22 at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center presented by Military Veteran Peer Network, Humana and Tomahawk Wrestling, and of course, American Legion Family No. 113. Lots of great information will be available because there are so many questions that have come up recently from many area veterans.
The American Legion Family emphasizes protecting, caring for and supporting children and youth, particularly those of veterans and military families. Show your support for military children during April, the Month of the Military Child and “Purple Up” by wearing purple on April 15. Watch for more coming soon.
Veteran Jeopardy is still in the works, just a little slow in the finalization, but stay tuned, it’s on its way.
May 20 is Armed Forces Day and the day we have held our annual Veteran Family Fun and Resource Day for the past nine years. This year is the 10th anniversary, and we’re updating the name. We now call it Angelina County Vet Fest.
It will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the VFW Post No. 1836 parking lot, 1800 Ford Chapel Road, with lots of fun, food, fellowship and a ton of great information on many topics. Please put this on your calendar now so you don’t forget.
