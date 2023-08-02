July flew by like it was just yesterday, but a lot happened. American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 113’s new officers for the 2023-24 year were installed July 10. The state convention was July 13-16 in Austin, where new state officers also were installed.

The ALA No. 113 executive committee met July 21 to plan the first meeting of the new year, which will be at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Angelina County Senior Citizens Center. A lot of new things are in the works for getting a Junior Auxiliary Unit active in Lufkin as well as the SAL Squadron. There are so many great programs for our youth that aren’t being utilized in Lufkin. Come visit and learn more about who we are, what we do and why we matter.

Rita Redd is the vice president and community liaison for American Legion Auxiliary No. 113. Her email address is ala113@consolidated.net.