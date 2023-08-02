July flew by like it was just yesterday, but a lot happened. American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 113’s new officers for the 2023-24 year were installed July 10. The state convention was July 13-16 in Austin, where new state officers also were installed.
The ALA No. 113 executive committee met July 21 to plan the first meeting of the new year, which will be at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Angelina County Senior Citizens Center. A lot of new things are in the works for getting a Junior Auxiliary Unit active in Lufkin as well as the SAL Squadron. There are so many great programs for our youth that aren’t being utilized in Lufkin. Come visit and learn more about who we are, what we do and why we matter.
No more “There’s nothing for the kids to do, so I can’t join!” Maybe so with other organizations, but the American Legion Family is just that ... a family with something for everyone from birth forward.
The Junior Auxiliary girls elect their own honorary officers, hold their own meetings, plan their own fundraisers and plan their own projects with only an adult adviser available. The “Patch Program” is a great program for ALA Juniors as well as SAL members. Earn patches in programs such as Americanism, education, community, patriotism, poppies and so much more.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113, with the help of VFW No. 1836 Auxiliary, provided funds to house homeless veterans this month in order for them to escape the heat and get started with the right resources in order to better themselves. Incumbent president Linda Campbell presented Sandra Wilson with a check.
The post and auxiliary is working hard with other organizations. We have many events coming up in the near future.
On Aug. 12, the Angelina County Senior Citizens Center will host a garage/vendor sale starting at 7 a.m. We will have our tables set up with not only garage sale items but also information about what we do and information on this year’s Wreaths Across America and so much more.
On Aug. 26, we will be working with the senior center on their mystery night fundraiser. Please come out for that.
September is a very busy month, it also is Suicide Awareness Month. We will be speaking about veterans and their families at the Sept. 9 candlelight event in Kiwanis Park. We encourage families to attend. Becoming aware of suicide is the start to being great gatekeepers and helping others.
The VFW Post No. 1836’s annual carnival will Sept. 7-10 (we will be there). We have our POW/MIA Ceremony Sept. 15 at the senior center. We also have been invited to team up with Tomahawk Wrestling and Humana to head the Veteran Information and Resource Fair Sept. 30. The doors will open to veterans at 5:15 p.m.
Come out and chit-chat with us every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with our coffee with vets groups. We will be there from 8:30-11 a.m. Coffee and doughnuts are at no cost to the veteran or their families. We would love to see you.
And finally, after almost 18 years as president of unit No. 113, I am finally able and excited to step down a bit but will still be active as vice president and community liaison or public relations, so you will still be hearing from me. I’m just excited to not have to make all the decisions and do all the reports.
Linda Campbell, our new unit president, also is our post commander Michele Conner’s mother, and we are all members of both the American Legion Family as well as the VFW and VFW Auxiliary. Hopefully all of this, together with the progress already made, means great things are on their way for our veterans and their families.
Rita Redd is the vice president and community liaison for American Legion Auxiliary No. 113. Her email address is ala113@consolidated.net.
