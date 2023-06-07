May 20 was Armed Forces Day and the day we held our 10th anniversary of what is now called Vet Fest. It was held in the VFW Post No. 1836 parking lot with lots of fun, food, fellowship and a ton of great information on many topics, including a visit from Sailor Mac (McWilliams & Son) and the introduction of the Veteran Jeopardy Game.

American Legion Post No. 113 Commander Michele Connor started the morning with the national anthem, Pledge of Allegiance, a prayer and then introduced Angelina County Sheriff Tom Selman, Mayor Mark Hicks and Congressman Pete Sessions.

Rita Redd is the president of the American Legion Auxiliary No. 113. Her email address is ala113@consolidated.net.