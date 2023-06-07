May 20 was Armed Forces Day and the day we held our 10th anniversary of what is now called Vet Fest. It was held in the VFW Post No. 1836 parking lot with lots of fun, food, fellowship and a ton of great information on many topics, including a visit from Sailor Mac (McWilliams & Son) and the introduction of the Veteran Jeopardy Game.
American Legion Post No. 113 Commander Michele Connor started the morning with the national anthem, Pledge of Allegiance, a prayer and then introduced Angelina County Sheriff Tom Selman, Mayor Mark Hicks and Congressman Pete Sessions.
All gave wonderful speeches. To see and hear it, go to ALA113Lufkin Facebook page or Home (al113familylufkin.org)
Veteran Jeopardy was introduced that day, also. Although the participation was not what we hoped for, we learned a lot and are planning a different event for another time.
May 26 was the American Legion Family National Poppy Day, and on Saturday, several members distributed poppies while others placed flags on veteran graves in several area cemeteries.
Memorial Day was a great day to be cloned so you could be in two places at the same time. Gipson Funeral Home held its annual Memorial Day celebration at 11 a.m. that morning, and at the same time, the VFW No. 1836 had its own Memorial Day events. The VFW event was almost an all-day affair.
Be sure to put June 14 on your calendar now. Big change this year that really says, “Lufkin honors our beautiful U.S. Flag.”
If you have an old tattered, torn or badly faded 3-foot-by-5-foot flag that needs to be replaced, bring it by the VFW on Ford Chapel Road between noon and 5:30 p.m. and get a new one free, compliments of the American Legion Family No. 113.
Then at 5:30 p.m., join us and the city of Lufkin for the annual Flag Day Celebration that the city always does so well (just a different location), then immediately following, please stay for a touching flag retirement ceremony and disposal service by the VFW No. 1836.
The American Legion Post No. 113 is in the Angelina County Citizens Center, 2801 Valley Ave. We meet the first Monday of each month.
The Auxiliary meets at 5:30 p.m. and the Post at 6. Come join us and see what we are all about.
Check out our Facebook pages at ALA113LufkinTX or AL113AngelinaCounty. The American Legion Family No. 113 website is al113familylufkin.org.
