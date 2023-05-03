May is here and time for election of officers for the American Legion family — Post (the veterans), SAL (sons of American Legion) any age from birth to death and Auxiliary — spouse (male or female), mothers, grandmothers, daughters, granddaughters and sisters, any age from birth till death.

We are called the American Legion Family because we have something for everyone, regardless of age. Newly elected officers for 2023-24 will be announced next month.

Rita Redd is the president of the American Legion Auxiliary No. 113. Her email address is ala113@consolidated.net.