May is here and time for election of officers for the American Legion family — Post (the veterans), SAL (sons of American Legion) any age from birth to death and Auxiliary — spouse (male or female), mothers, grandmothers, daughters, granddaughters and sisters, any age from birth till death.
We are called the American Legion Family because we have something for everyone, regardless of age. Newly elected officers for 2023-24 will be announced next month.
May 20 is Armed Forces Day and the day we have held our annual Veteran Family Fun and Resource Day for the past nine years.
This year is the 10th anniversary, and we’ve updated the name. We now call it Angelina County Vet Fest. It will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of VFW Post No. 1836, 1800 Ford Chapel Road. The festival will feature lots of fun, food, fellowship and a ton of great information on many topics.
Veteran Jeopardy will be introduced that day, also. It’s a great way to learn more about our veterans, the American Legion Family and the VFW and VFW Auxiliary. If you have ever watched the program on TV, you know you get the answer first then must respond with a question that corresponds with the answer.
For example, do you know qualifications for membership of both organizations and what’s different or the minimum age for joining either? Did you know you can join both organizations if you qualify? We are pleased to have a great sponsor for many of the prizes, McWilliams & Son Heating, Air Conditioning and Plumbing.
Both organizations are part of this game featuring a lot of history you may not know about both organizations and about other VSO’s (veteran service organization), as well as veterans and little known facts, so please plan to come and participate.
Form a team and sign up. Sign up at the door or email ala113@consolidated.net to sign up early. Teams should be four people with one as a spokesman. A family of mother, father and two children would be a good example or four friends, etc. Rain or shine, it’s going to be inside.
May 26 is American Legion National Poppy Day. Stop by Tractor Supply May 27 and get your American Legion Poppy. Even if you have a Buddy Poppy, please take an American Legion Poppy and wear both with pride all weekend long. Both organizations have restricted use of donations, and they can only be used to help our local veterans and their families.
The American Legion Post No. 113 is in the Angelina County Citizens Center, 2801 Valley Ave. We meet the first Monday of each month.
The Auxiliary meets at 5:30 p.m. and the Post at 6. Come join us and see what we are all about.
Check out our Facebook pages at ALA113LufkinTX or AL113AngelinaCounty. The American Legion Family No. 113 website is al113familylufkin.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.