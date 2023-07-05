We hope you had a good 4th of July. This is a holiday we could not celebrate if not for our veterans who fought for our freedom. Service men and women have long fought for and under our U.S. flag. Speaking of our beautiful flag ...
Flag Day, celebrated June 14 each year in the United States, commemorates the adoption, on June 14, 1777, by resolution of the Second Continental Congress, of the flag of the United States. The first national observance of Flag Day took place 100 years after the original resolution.
In Lufkin, we have been celebrating Flag Day on June 14 for many years. Unfortunately, many people apparently don’t know about the celebration because the turnout is never what one would expect of a town that is so patriotic.
The city of Lufkin held the Flag Day Celebration at city hall, but when that became too small, the celebration was moved to Bronaugh Park. Because June is usually too hot or rainy, last year it was moved to the convention center. Yet the attendance wasn’t what was expected. The VFW No. 1836 also held at least one, sometimes two, flag retirement ceremonies a year.
Three years ago, the American Legion Auxiliary No. 113 thought it was time to get the badly faded, tattered and torn U.S. flags off the streets of Lufkin in hopes of a better show of patriotism. Flags “Made in the USA” are not cheap, and maybe people just couldn’t afford to replace them when needed. So a flag exchange program was initiated.
The first year, the exchange was at the Angelina County Senior Center, where we hold our meetings. Turnout was OK but not what we had hoped for, but for the first year wasn’t too bad. In addition, the VFW had its flag retirement and disposal ceremony on the same day but at a different location. On June 14, the city of Lufkin held its annual celebration.
Last year, the American Legion and VFW got together and held the flag exchange and flag retirement on the same day at the VFW, but turnout was still low.
So this year’s city Flag Day Celebration, the three got together and decided to hold all three events June 14 at the VFW. The flag exchange was earlier in the day, and the city’s celebration was at 5:30 pm, as always, followed by the flag retirement and disposal ceremony by the VFW.
It was a great day for all three Flag Day events to be together, each one following the other. How much more patriotic can you get? Turn in your old flag for proper disposal and get a new one free. Then attend a beautiful and touching Flag Day Celebration by the city of Lufkin, followed by flag retirement and disposal by the VFW. All three in less than two hours. The end result was definitely worth the work and effort that went into creating this three-part Flag Day celebration.
Please help us spread the word that next year, the celebrations will be held on June 14, which is a Friday. Please make your weekend plans to include the celebration.
July, each year, starts a new year for the American Legion Family. New officers will be installed July 10. New ALA Unit No. 113 officers will be: president Linda Campbell, vice president Rita Redd, secretary Theresa Sabin, treasurer Maryanne Theriot, sergeant-at-arms Marsha Eppley, chaplain Linda Montgomery and parliamentarian Kathy Hohn. Yes, yours truly is finally able to step down as president, but I will still be doing much the same without doing the reports, planning the meetings and making many of the decisions.
The American Legion Post No. 113 is in the Angelina County Citizens Center, 2801 Valley Ave. We meet on the first Monday of each month. The Auxiliary meets at 5:30 p.m. and the Post at 6 p.m. Come join us and see what we are all about.
Check out our Facebook pages at ALA113LufkinTX or AL113AngelinaCounty. The American Legion Family No. 113 website is al113familylufkin.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.