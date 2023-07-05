We hope you had a good 4th of July. This is a holiday we could not celebrate if not for our veterans who fought for our freedom. Service men and women have long fought for and under our U.S. flag. Speaking of our beautiful flag ...

Flag Day, celebrated June 14 each year in the United States, commemorates the adoption, on June 14, 1777, by resolution of the Second Continental Congress, of the flag of the United States. The first national observance of Flag Day took place 100 years after the original resolution.

Rita Redd is the president of the

American Legion Auxiliary No. 113. Her email address is ala113@consolidated.net.