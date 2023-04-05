What better time than now to have a Wreaths Across America fundraiser in your school, church or organization? 2023 Wreaths Across America sponsorship forms are now available. Sponsor anytime year-round.

Until this year, grave-specific forms were only available online, but now there is a new mail-in form available that allows grave-specific instructions.

Rita Redd is the president of the American Legion Auxiliary No. 113. Her email address is ala113@consolidated.net.