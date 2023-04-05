What better time than now to have a Wreaths Across America fundraiser in your school, church or organization? 2023 Wreaths Across America sponsorship forms are now available. Sponsor anytime year-round.
Until this year, grave-specific forms were only available online, but now there is a new mail-in form available that allows grave-specific instructions.
Pick up forms at Gipson Funeral Home on South Chestnut Street, download a copy on Angelina County Wreaths Across America on Facebook or contact any member of the American Legion Family No. 113 or email us at ala113@consolidated.net.
We are always looking for people who love to sew, crochet or knit and want to help veterans. For years, American Legion Auxiliary No. 113 has delivered handmade items to the VA hospitals in Houston and Waco. At one time, there was a group known as the Sew & Sew Sisters who worked tirelessly but had to disband during COVID.
These items — which include lap robes, ditty bags, trach bibs, hug pillows and wheelchair and walker bags — are now sewn at home by volunteers. For more information or to join, please call Theresa at (936) 425-6494. We are always in need of polyfill for pillows and quilts as well as fabric, thread, ribbon and binding.
Since January 2006, we have been sending troop support care packages to troops serving in harm’s way and, to date, have never missed a month. Although the number of names we have has dropped drastically, we continue to send packages.
Currently, our most-needed items are toothbrushes, toothpaste and disposable razors. Please remember we cannot ship aerosol items, so if you are wanting to donate other items, no aerosol deodorant or shaving cream.
More than a year ago, ALA No. 113 and VFW Auxiliary No. 1836 started working together on several projects. Although a few of our members also are members of the VFW Auxiliary, we really didn’t have any active VFW Auxiliary members who were active or members of the ALA. We are now pleased to advise we have six new members who also are members of the VFW Auxiliary. One new member said she didn’t know she could belong to both.
Just a reminder, any member of a VSO (veteran service organization) can belong to as many organizations as they qualify for. To join the VFW, the veteran had to have served “in country during war times,” so not all veterans qualify for the VFW but probably do qualify for the American Legion.
What is the benefit of belonging to both here in Lufkin? The VFW has a Post home with facilities for many types of events and has some great programs; the American Legion does not have a building and facility for events, but the American Legion Family is just that, ‘‘a family’’ with programs for everyone from birth to death, plus many programs for children and youth the VFW doesn’t have.
Working together just makes good sense and offers more to a wider audience. So come check us out.
There will be a Veteran Information Fair at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center from 5-7 p.m. April 22 presented by the Military Veteran Peer Network, Humana, Tomahawk Wrestling and American Legion Family No. 113.
There will be lots of great information available. There have been so many questions come up recently from many area veterans.
Show your support for military children during April, which is the Month of the Military Child, and “Purple Up’’ by wearing purple April 15. Watch for more coming soon. Veteran Jeopardy is still in the works, just a little slow in the finalization, but stay tuned — it’s on its way.
May 20 is Armed Forces Day and the day we have held our annual Veteran Family Fun and Resource Day for the past nine years. This year is the 10th anniversary, and we’re updating the name. We now call it Angelina County Vet Fest.
It will be held on the VFW Post No. 1836 parking lot, 1800 Ford Chapel Road, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with lots of fun, food, fellowship and a ton of great information on many topics. Please put this on your calendar now so you don’t forget.
If you, your group, club, organizations, etc., would like to have a booth, please contact us at ala113@consolidated.net or download the form on our Facebook page: facebook.com/ALA113LufkinTX.
The American Legion Post No. 113 is in the Angelina County Citizens Center, 2801 Valley Ave. We meet on the first Monday of each month.
The Auxiliary meets at 5:30 p.m. and the Post at 6. Come join us and see what we are all about.
Check out our Facebook pages at ALA113LufkinTX or AL113AngelinaCounty. The American Legion Family No. 113 website is al113familylufkin.org.
You can join, renew your dues and keep up with what is going on around the country online at legion.org, txlegion.org, alaforveterans.org or alatexas.org.
