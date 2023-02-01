January started off a little slow for activities, but there’s been a lot of planning for the rest of 2023.
American Legion posts nationwide remember Four Chaplains Day on Feb. 3 with memorial services that pay tribute to the courageous chaplains and the brave young men who lost their lives when the Dorchester tragically sunk Feb. 3, 1943, while crossing the North Atlantic, transporting troops to an American base in Greenland.
Hopefully, American Legion Angelina Post 113 Family will join others in the future. We just did not get it put it together in time this year.
The American Legion Boys State and American Legion Auxiliary Girls State are summer leadership and citizenship programs for high school juniors that focus on exploring the mechanics of American government and politics.
The programs are sponsored by the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary, respectively. Boys and girls are usually nominated by their high school during their junior year. Boys and Girls State programs both began in 1937 and have been active in most states since that time.
Texas Boys State and Bluebonnet Girls State will begin taking applications the first part of February. Junior counselors at all area schools were sent information the first of the year. We’re looking forward to having a lot of interest and great participants this year.
The American Legion is holding a Valentines 4 Vets from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 13 at VFW Post No. 1836, 1800 Ford Chapel Road. Drive through or come in to visit and get your Valentine gift. As of this writing, other details have not been provided.
Veteran Jeopardy is getting closer. Details will be coming out in the near future.
The American Legion Auxiliary emphasizes protecting, caring for and supporting children and youth, particularly those of veterans and military families. Show your support for military children during April — Month of the Military Child. Watch for more coming soon.
The American Legion Post No. 113 is in the Angelina County Citizens Center, 2801 Valley Ave. We meet on the first Monday of each month.
The Auxiliary meets at 5:30 p.m. and the Post at 6. Come join us and see what we are all about.
Check out our Facebook pages at ALA113LufkinTX or AL113AngelinaCounty. The American Legion Family No. 113 website is al113familylufkin.org.
