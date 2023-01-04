Happy new year!
Welcome, 2023. What a year 2022 was. Some good and some bad, and a struggle for most. Some say worse than when COVID-19 hit, some say better.
The 2022 Angelina County Wreaths Across America was a great one, and the weather was perfect. Even though not every veteran got a wreath in 2022, several wonderful groups and a lot of individuals showed up and enjoyed a great ceremony and didn’t have to carry an umbrella.
Wreaths can be sponsored anytime, and we encourage you to do so before you forget. The cutoff date is usually the Tuesday after Thanksgiving to give time to get the live wreaths shipped from Maine.
Gipson Funeral Home has the printed forms year-round in their office, American Legion Family No. 113 members also have the forms, and you can go online 24/7 to the Facebook page at AngelinaCtyWAA and sponsor anytime.
A special thank you goes out to so many who helped and sponsored wreaths in 2022, especially the Knights of Columbus, McWilliams & Sons, Pineywoods Jeep Peeple and many others.
So much still in the planning for 2023, but stay tuned for some great things coming up in the near future.
Last month, we told you about Veteran Jeopardy and we want to ensure you it’s still a work in progress. The holidays put it on hold for a couple of weeks, but we are getting back on track.
The American Legion Post No. 113 is in the Angelina County Citizens Center, 2801 Valley Ave. We meet on the first Monday of each month.
The Auxiliary meets at 5:30 p.m. and the Post at 6. Come join us and see what we are all about.
Check out our Facebook pages at ALA113LufkinTX or AL113AngelinaCounty. The American Legion Family No. 113 website is al113familylufkin.org.
You can join, renew your dues and keep up with what is going on around the country online at legion.org, txlegion.org, alaforveterans.org or alatexas.org.
Rita Redd is the president of the American Legion Auxiliary No. 113. Her email address is ala113@consolidated.net.
