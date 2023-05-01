NACOGDOCHES — During its three-day quarterly meeting, the Stephen F. Austin State University Board of Regents made plans for passage of the bill making SFA a member of The University of Texas System.
As regents met, Senate Bill 1055 was undergoing a reading on the House floor of the 88th Texas Legislature in Austin. With the third reading completed last week, the bill now heads to Gov. Greg Abbott for signature.
“It’s just a matter of process,” SFA president Steve Westbrook said. “It is one of the most universally agreed upon pieces of legislation we’ve encountered.”
Westbrook thanked state Sen. Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville) and state Rep. Travis Clardy (R-Nacogdoches) and their staffs.
“They have worked tirelessly on behalf of the university on what is a complex piece of legislation,” Westbrook said.
He also thanked Charlotte Sullivan, SFA’s director of governmental relations, and her counterparts at the UT System along with UT chancellor James Milliken and UT Board of Regents chair Kevin Eltife.
“This new era will be a game changer for the university and the citizens of Nacogdoches County and East Texas,” Westbrook said.
The SFA regents proceeded to make recommendations to keep the transition process moving once the bill is signed by the governor.
“We want to be well positioned for the transfer of management and control and make it as seamless as possible,” Westbrook said. “You won’t even see the lights flicker.”
Transfer timeline
SFA is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. For SFA to retain its status as an accredited institution, the association requires any governance change receive prior approval of its board of trustees, and that the change must happen within 30 days of that approval.
Regents unanimously recommended that, should the SFA bill become law and the association’s board approve the change at its June meeting, the UT System Board of Regents take action to accept control and management of SFA no later than July 28, with a target date of July 1.
SFA regents also granted the SFA president authority to suspend university policies as needed to manage SFA from April 26 until management and control are transferred to the UT Board of Regents.
Interim SFA president
The SFA board will still be the governing body of the university on May 31, the date of Westbrook’s retirement.
The SFA regents will collaborate with the UT System to appoint an interim president, most likely at a special-called SFA board meeting May 10, during which Westbrook’s retirement will be accepted by the regents.
An interim president will serve until the 11th president is named by the UT System, which will conduct the presidential search after the legislation is signed by the governor.
