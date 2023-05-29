Memorial Day means the beginning of summer. It is a federal holiday to remember those military service members who lost their life while serving our country.
It was known as Decoration Day after the Civil War, when the graves of war dead were decorated with garden flowers in cities and villages all over the nation. After World War I, it became Memorial Day, a day to remember and honor all those who had died in all U.S. wars. In 1971, it was declared a federal holiday that is observed on the last Monday of May.
A World War I doughboy statue stands on the corner of the Angelina County Courthouse lawn that visitors see in downtown Lufkin. It was dedicated in 1926 and sponsored by American Legion Post 113. The names of 35 local men who died in World War I are engraved on two sides of the base.
In the early 1980s, American Legion Post 113 appealed to residents to send names of local service members who were lost in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. A monument with three tablets was erected listing 149 names for World War II, six names for the Korean War and 28 names for the Vietnam War. Each name represents a service member from this area who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
Take some time this Memorial Day weekend to visit our Angelina County monument and read the names. Say a prayer and thank God for the lives of those who answered the call and made the supreme sacrifice. Then say a prayer for their families.
Because 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the last combat troops leaving Vietnam on March 29, 1973, I will tell you about the servicemen whose names are on the Vietnam tablet in Angelina County. Fifteen of the servicemen were 21 years old or younger. Five of them were teenagers. Nine of them had a young wife at home, while six were fathers. Fifteen children in our area lost their father in Vietnam, and many were too young to have memories of him.
Area casualties represented four branches of the military services, with 16 Marines, eight Army soldiers, three Air Force airmen and one Navy sailor.
★ Sgt. 1st Class Hoover Morris, U.S. Army, was the first Angelina County serviceman to die in Vietnam on Nov. 12, 1965. Morris was a career soldier who played football while attending Dunbar High School. He and his wife Brunette had seven children: two daughters, Starlean and Karnett Morris; and five sons, Nathaniel, Hoover Jr., Kendrick, Kenneth and Alphonso Morris. Morris was assigned to the 8th Engineer Battalion in Pleiku Province, South Vietnam. The Bronze Star and Vietnamese Gallantry Cross with Palm were presented to Mrs. Hoover Morris the following year. He was buried in the Cedar Grove Cemetery.
★ Pfc. Phillip Mark Wilson, Marines, was a rifleman assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 5th Marines, 1st Marine Division in Chu Lai, Quang Tin Province, South Vietnam. He was killed Oct. 20, 1966, five days after his 21st birthday. Wilson is buried in the Garden of Memories in Lufkin. He was survived by his mother Orena, sister D’Ann and brother Mike.
★ Cpl. George Edward Overshine, Army, was an Airborne-qualified infantry soldier, assigned to C Company, 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry, 101st Airborne Division in Chu Lai, Quang Tin Province, Vietnam. Overshine attended Dunbar High School. He was awarded the Silver Star posthumously “for gallantry in action against a hostile force” on Sept. 29, 1967. According to an article in The Lufkin Daily News, Overshine was under heavy enemy fire and continued to throw grenades and fire his weapon until he located enemy bunkers. Overshine was killed by small arms fire that day. He was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Webb Overshine and his brothers were Marshall, Charles, Joe and Archie.
Connie Banks Smith posted this on Wall of Faces: “While George was serving in the United States Army/Vietnam, his brother, Joe Overshine was a Marine and was also in Vietnam when his brother was killed in action. It was not easy for Joe after being notified about his brother George Overshine, but he continued his service with pride and carried his brother in his heart.” Overshine was buried in Post Oak Cemetery in Augusta.
★ Pfc. Clenzell Morris, Marines, was an antitank assaultman assigned to 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Division in Thua Thien Province, South Vietnam. Morris was a 1967 graduate of Dunbar High School and enlisted in the Marines in May 1967. He was killed by an explosive device two months after arriving in Vietnam on Feb. 5, 1968. Survivors included mother Perlie Morris; father Walter Morris; sisters Lilia Mae Harris and Deloris Smith; brothers Dannie Morris and Staff Sgt. Zornoff Morris, U.S. Army. He is buried in Cedar Grove Cemetery.
★ Pfc. Preston Ivory Russaw, Marines, was a rifleman assigned to 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marines, 3rd Marine Division in Quang Tri Province, South Vietnam. He was known as “Russ.” He had been in the Marines less than a year and in Vietnam two months when he was killed Feb. 7, 1968. Russaw attended Diboll High School.
Michael Velasco posted on the Wall of Faces: “I remember Russ well. When we weren’t on patrol, we sat and he had this low, baritone laugh that was infectious. He really laughed hard at some things. I think of him often.” Russaw’s parents were Mr. and Mrs. Preston Russaw of Diboll. Russaw is buried in Rusk Cemetery in Nacogdoches County.
★ Pfc. Eddie Clayton Harris, Marines, enlisted at the age of 17. He attended Lufkin High School and arrived in Vietnam two weeks after turning 18. Harris was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, 1st Marine Division in Thua Thien Province, Vietnam. He was killed by small arms fire on Feb. 13, 1968.
Jerry Stout posted on the Wall of Faces: “I had the privilege of being a neighbor to Eddie around 1964. He was a few years younger than me and earned my respect as a young man. He was very nice and had a heart of compassion.” Harris is buried in the Garden of Memories in Lufkin and was survived by his parents Mr. and Mrs. Eddie C. Harris, sisters Linda Campbell and Martha Rowin, and brother Richard Harris.
★ Cpl. Wesley Eugene Hodges, Marines, was a tank crewman, assigned to 1st Tank Battalion, 1st Marine Division in Thua Thien Province, South Vietnam. He arrived in Vietnam at the age of 18 and was killed in action during the battle of Hue on Feb. 23, 1968. Hodges attended Lufkin High School and enlisted in the Marines in 1966. He is buried in Ryan Chapel Cemetery and was survived by his parents Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Hodges, sister Sarah Hodges and brothers James, Morris, John and David.
★ Pfc. Miles Wayne Kimling, Marines, was a machine gunner, assigned to 3rd Battalion, 5th Marines, 1st Marine Division in Thua Thien Province, South Vietnam. Kimling was a 1966 Lufkin High School graduate and worked in the composing room of The Lufkin News. He enlisted in the Marines in 1967 and was engaged in the battle of Hue in the weeks before his death. Kimling died when hit by an explosive device on March 5, 1968. He was buried in the Glendale Cemetery. Survivors include mother Lyndall Kimling; father Clarence Kimling; sisters Casey Jacobs and Mrs. B. Garwick; and brother Michael Kimling.
★ Pfc. Bennie Joe Sisson, Marines, was a rifleman in 1st Battalion, 26th Marines, 3rd Marine Division in Quang Tri Province, South Vietnam. The Lufkin News said Sisson lettered two years in football at Lufkin High School. He was killed in action from a mortar on March 22, 1968. Survivors include his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Nathaniel Jordan; sisters, Mrs. Linda Moody and Miss Billie Jordan; brother, Michael Jordan; stepsister, Mrs. Mary Joyce Lambert; and stepbrother, Dicky Jordan. Sisson was buried in the Zavalla Cemetery and members of Lufkin High School 1966 football team were honorary pallbearers.
★ Lance Cpl. Melvin Hubbard Conner Jr., Marines, was a field radio operator in 1st Battalion, 7th Marines, 1st Marine Division in Quang Nam Province, South Vietnam. He was wounded on March 7, 1969, by an explosive device and died in a Da Nang hospital March 31, 1969, from his wounds. Conner was born in Lufkin and graduated from high school in Torrance, California. He was buried in Ryan Chapel Cemetery and survived by parents Mr. and Mrs. Melvin Conner Sr.
★ Pfc. Calvin Knight Wood Jr, Marines, was a radio operator assigned to an artillery unit, E Battery, 2nd Battalion, 13th Marines, 1st Marine Division in Quang Nam Province, South Vietnam. Wood was known as Sam. He was killed when he was hit with an explosive device on May 22, 1968. Wood attended Huntington High School and is buried in Brookside Memorial Park in Houston. His survivors included his father Calvin Knight Wood Sr. and two sisters, Mildred Goggans and Marjane Green.
★ Pfc. James O’Dell Ashton, U.S. Army, was a general vehicle repairman assigned to 5th Battalion, 16th Artillery, 4th Infantry Division in Kontum Province, South Vietnam. He arrived in Vietnam on May 15, 1968, and was killed June 8, 1968, from small arms fire when his convoy was ambushed. Survivors include his wife, Janet Delrie Ashton; parents, Dorothy Hope and J.L. Ashton; sisters, Mrs. Linda Tyler and Mrs. Marie Swinner. Ashton is buried in Nairn Cemetery, Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana.
★ Pfc. James Bernard Washington, U.S. Army, was an infantryman with 4th Battalion, 47th Infantry, 9th Infantry Division in Dinh Tuong Province, South Vietnam. Washington was killed by an explosive device on June 23, 1968. He attended Dunbar High School. Washington’s survivors include his wife, Mrs. Alleain Washington; son, James B. Washington Jr; mother Claudia Kirksey; stepfather Andrew Lee Kirksey; sisters, Jerlean Robinson, Hattie M. Humphrey, Margaret Kirksey, Pearl Kirksey, Bennie J. Travis, Dorothy Washington; brothers, Lafayette Kirksey, John Lee Kirksey, Timothy Kirksey, Curtis L. Washington, Jarvis Washington, Titus Washington and Doyle Washington. He is buried in New Prospect Cemetery in Angelina County.
★ Capt. John Clark Hurst Marines, was a pilot assigned to Chu Lai Marine Air Base, Squadron VMFA 115 (the Screaming Eagles), Marine Air Group 13, 1st Marine Air Wing in Quang Tri Province, South Vietnam. Hurst was a graduate of Lufkin High School and a 1964 graduate of the University of Texas. He entered the Marine Corps in 1965 and arrived in Vietnam in October 1967.
Hurst was killed in action by hostile fire on July 13, 1968. The phantom jet plane he was flying burst into flames and crashed while on an air support mission in the Quang Tri Province. He had flown more than 200 missions and had been awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, one of the Air Force’s highest decorations.
His survivors include his wife, Ellen Hurst; infant son, John Jr.; parents Mr. and Mrs. Roy Hurst; twin brother Jim Hurst; and sisters Mrs. Harry English and Mrs. J.K. Walker. Memorial markers to Hurst are in the Garden of Memories in Lufkin, the Swift Cemetery in Nacogdoches, and on the Tablets of the Missing in Honolulu, Hawaii.
★ Lance Cpl. Thomas W. Musick, Marines, was a rifleman with 1st Battalion, 3rd Marines, 3rd Marine Division in Quang Tri Province, South Vietnam, and arrived in Vietnam May 15, 1968. He graduated from Stark High School in Orange in 1966.
Musick was awarded the Bronze Star Medal with V device posthumously, and the citation reads in part: “On 16 August 1968, after being helicopter lifted into an area in the vicinity of the Rockpile in Quang Tri Province, Company D suddenly came under heavy enemy mortar fire and sustained numerous casualties. Completely disregarding his own safety, LCpl. Musick unhesitatingly commenced delivering ammunition to machine gun teams and moving casualties to the landing zone. Ignoring the hostile rounds impacting near him, he repeatedly exposed himself to the intense fire while assisting his comrades. While carrying one of the wounded from the fire-swept area, he was killed by the enemy fire. LCpl. Musick’s courage, bold initiative and selfless devotion to duty saved the lives of several Marines.”
Musick’s survivors included his father and stepmother, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas G. Musick of Lufkin; mother and stepfather, Mr. and Mrs. E.S. Washburn of Orange; three sisters, Barbara Musick, Mary Lou Musick, Delores Musick; half-sister Nita Musick; and half-brother Lee Musick. He is buried in Forest Lawn Memorial Park in West Orange.
★ Staff Sgt. Waydell Getter Owens, U.S. Army, was an Airborne-qualified infantryman assigned to 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry, 173rd Airborne Brigade in Binh Dinh Province, South Vietnam. He arrived in Vietnam May 9, 1968. His last name is listed as Getter in the official Army records and Owens on the Angelina County monument and on his tombstone. He graduated from Dunbar High School in 1964. On Aug. 22, 1968, he was killed by small arms fired. Owens is buried in Lacy Cemetery in Groveton. His survivors include his mother and stepfather Claudie Mae Owens and Kerves Owens; sisters Gladys Getter, Laura Owens, Lilla Owens, Louvenia Owens; brothers Kerves Owens Jr., Lanzy Owens and Ernest Owens.
★ Spc. 4 Larry Eugene Ricks, U.S. Army, was an aircraft maintenance apprentice when he was assigned to 269th Aviation Battalion, 12th Aviation Group, 1st Aviation Brigade in Tay Ninh Province, South Vietnam, on March 29, 1968. On Dec. 1, 1968, Ricks was a crew member on a helicopter that crashed over land in a non-hostile event. Ricks lived in Lufkin most of his life, attended Lufkin High School and graduated from Orange High School. Survivors include his wife, Sandra Ricks; stepdaughter Tammy Brunk; his parents Mr. and Mrs. C.A. Ricks; sisters Geneva Raley, Marie Whitehead, Opal Whitehead, Lala Day, Wilma Permeter and Joyce Winder. Ricks is buried in Fairview Cemetery in Angelina County.
★ Lance Cpl. Ottis Edward Stringer, Marines, was a field artillery cannoneer with the 12th Marines, 3rd Marine Division in Quang Tri Province, Vietnam. He arrived in Vietnam Aug. 28, 1969. Stringer was born in Lufkin on Oct. 16, 1948, and attended Lufkin High School. He died from injuries when a military vehicle in which he was riding overturned on July 12, 1968. Stringer was survived by his parents Mr. and Mrs. O.J. Stringer and brother Daryl Stringer.
★ Pfc. Charles Quinten Polk, Marines, was a rifleman assigned to 3rd Battalion, 5th Marines, 1st Marine Division in Quang Nam Province, South Vietnam, on July 15, 1969. Polk was born Sept. 22, 1949, in Burnet, and grew up in Lufkin. He died in the U.S. Naval Hospital in San Diego on Dec. 17, 1969, from injuries he sustained from an explosive device on Nov. 25, 1969, in Quang Nam Province, Vietnam. The Lufkin News report stated it was his third injury in four months of Vietnam service. Polk was buried in Sims Rocky Hill Cemetery in Lufkin. Survivors include his wife, Brenda; parents, Mr. and Mrs. Eugene E. Sims; sisters Linda Merchant, Marion Sims, Enola Sims, Oveita Sims, and Oleta Sims; and bothers Bobby Sims and Michael Sims.
★ Spc. 4 Johnny Carl Jones, U.S. Army, radio teletype operator, started his tour in Vietnam on April 17, 1969. He was assigned to 3rd Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry in Binh Long Province, South Vietnam. The Lufkin News reported Jones was a star athlete at Diboll High School. In one school year he was all district in football and basketball and set a broad jump record in track. He graduated from Diboll High School in 1967. On Nov. 26, 1967, Jones suffered multiple fragmentation wounds while defending his position from an enemy attack. He was taken to a military hospital where he died of his wounds on Nov. 27, 1967, at the age of 20. Survivors included his parents, Marcellus and Vera Jones; brothers Maurice, Bobby, Roy, Danny and Mike Jones; and a sister Minnie Jones. He was buried at Forest Haven Cemetery in Diboll.
★ Cpl. Ted Jason Bishop Marines, rifleman, started his tour in Vietnam on Aug. 4, 1969, and was assigned to 3rd Force Reconnaissance Company, Phu Bai, Thua Thien Province, South Vietnam where he was a squad leader. Bishop graduated from Lufkin High School in 1964 and attended Stephen F. Austin University. He completed the Airborne course in 1968 and was a member of the U.S. Naval School Underwater Swimmers. Bishop died of gunshot wounds Feb. 7, 1970. Survivors include parents Mr. and Mrs. C.D. Bishop; brothers, Lynn and David; and sister Mary Lou Shadock. He was buried in the Garden of Memories in Lufkin.
★ 1st Lt. Robert Samuel Bradshaw III, Marines, was a naval flight officer assigned to VMFA-122. MAG-13, 1st MAW in Chu Lai, Quang Tri Province, South Vietnam. His tour started Sept. 13, 1969. Bradshaw was a graduate of Cambridge School, class of 1962 and SMU, class of 1967. On Feb. 12, 1970, he was the radio intercept officer on a F-4B Phantom jet that left for a mission and disappeared over the South China Sea. The flight crew was never located. There is a memorial plaque for Bradshaw in the Garden of Memories in Lufkin and at the Courts of the Missing in Honolulu, Hawaii. His parents were Robert and Joyce Bradshaw. Bradshaw also was survived by his wife, Mrs. Robert Bradshaw and a young child.
★ Seaman John Edward Hollis, Navy, was assigned to the USS Benewah in Kien Phong Province, South Vietnam. Hollis graduated from Apple Springs High School and attended both Stephen F. Austin and Sam Houston State universities. On Nov. 11, 1970, Hollis was aboard the USS Benewah while on patrol in the Mekong River. There was an explosion on board and Hollis was killed at the age of 24. He was buried in the Bennett Cemetery in Apple Springs. Hollis was survived by mother and stepfather, Elaine and Robert Lockhart; father and stepmother, Wayne and Lonie Hollis; sisters Deborah, Kimberly and Michelle Hollis; brothers, Wayne, Michael, Brink and Monty.
★ Lt. Col. Daniel Harrison Tate, Air Force. was a navigator assigned to 310th TAC ALFT Squadron, 315th TAC Alft Wing, 7th Air Force in Ninh Thuan Province, South Vietnam, on Aug. 27, 1970. He was a 22-year veteran of the Air Force and was born in Pollok in 1931. He attended Central schools and Sam Houston State University, where he received a master’s degree. On Feb. 11, 1971, Tate was the navigator on a fixed wing aircraft that crashed over land near Phan Rang. All five crew members were killed. Tate was buried in Arlington National Cemetery. His survivors included wife Sara, sons Danny, Steve and Richard.
★ Staff Sgt. Robert Mitchell Lankford, Air Force, was assigned to 617th MLS Squadron in Quang Nam Province, South Vietnam, on July 15, 1972. Lankford was born Aug. 7, 1947, in Cleveland, Texas, and grew up in Lufkin. He was killed by a rocket attack on Aug. 3, 1972, 19 days after arriving in Vietnam for his second tour of duty. Survivors include his wife, Molly; daughters Leslie and Lori Lankford; parents, Hubert and Betty Jean Lankford.; and sister Brenda King. Lankford was buried in Trevat Cemetery in Trinity County.
Two service members are listed on the monument who died during the Vietnam era in the United States:
★ 1st Lt. James Addison Hataway, Air Force, was an instructor pilot at Reese Air Force Base in Texas. He was born May 9, 1937, in Jacksonville and had lived most of his life in Lufkin. Hataway graduated from Texas A&M in 1959 with distinguished military honors. He was killed in an airplane crash July 22, 1963. His survivors include his wife, Leah Hataway; daughter Ruth Ellen Hataway; son Michael Douglas Hataway; parents Douglas and Reba Hataway; sister Peggy Lowry; and brother Carl Hataway.
★ Cpl. James Michael Quarles, Marines, was born April 26, 1951, in Houston. He had completed two tours in Vietnam when he died at Camp Pendleton in California. Quarles is buried in the Jonesville Cemetery in Huntington. He was survived by his wife, Willa Quarles; father James C. Quarles; and sisters Karen and Barbara.
