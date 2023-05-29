20230529-news_memorial_monument_2

A monument in memory of those who gave their lives in World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam War stands at the southwest corner of the Angelina County Courthouse in Lufkin.

 JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News

Memorial Day means the beginning of summer. It is a federal holiday to remember those military service members who lost their life while serving our country.

It was known as Decoration Day after the Civil War, when the graves of war dead were decorated with garden flowers in cities and villages all over the nation. After World War I, it became Memorial Day, a day to remember and honor all those who had died in all U.S. wars. In 1971, it was declared a federal holiday that is observed on the last Monday of May.

Elaine Cameron is a Vietnam veteran who was a U.S. Army nurse in the 91st Evac. hospital, 44th Medical Brigade in Chu Lai in 1970.