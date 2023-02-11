n Feb. 24 and 25, Angelina College will host a pair of events as part of the college’s Black History Month celebration. On those dates, AC will honor the legendary Dunbar school system with “Honoring Dunbar: Remembering Brilliance.”

Event creator Randy McKelvey, an AC instructor, said he hopes to see the events become annual affairs — mostly because the story is entirely too big to tell in just a few hours.

