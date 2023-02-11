n Feb. 24 and 25, Angelina College will host a pair of events as part of the college’s Black History Month celebration. On those dates, AC will honor the legendary Dunbar school system with “Honoring Dunbar: Remembering Brilliance.”
Event creator Randy McKelvey, an AC instructor, said he hopes to see the events become annual affairs — mostly because the story is entirely too big to tell in just a few hours.
“The Dunbar history is so deep and rich, there’s just no way to cram it all together in a short time frame,” McKelvey said. “What we hope to do is use this event as sort of a launch for future events to include the entire community.”
Because Dunbar High School produced true legends in athletics — multiple state championships and individual successes — outsiders often miss out on the rest of the story.
Namely, the incredible academic successes despite every kind of effort — such as Jim Crow laws and other forms of discrimination — to thwart academic advancement.
Dunbar students learned early: They would learn to reach as far as humanly possible.
So many of them exceeded nearly all expectations — except for those high standards set within the Dunbar system.
Any architect or engineer will profess that when erecting any structure expected to endure, the foundation is the most important element. Those experts likely will explain why most foundations consist of concrete and reinforcement bar. Those elements are built to last.
When the founders of the Dunbar school system launched their own school in 1923, they knew whatever their current and future students would accomplish in life would require the utmost foundational strength.
And for the next several decades, that foundation was education.
The stream of success stories stemming from the tiny East Texas school and community is remarkable. Yes, there were heralded athletics achievements, including state championships, world-class athletes and even future professional Hall of Famers. Those have received much-deserved attention over the years — even though some of the attention from outside the Dunbar community experienced delays.
But even at the root of the athletic efforts was the insistence on academic excellence for every single student. Many of those aforementioned athletes competed for academic accolades such as valedictorian and salutatorian.
Alumnus Nabaska Richardson said, “That whole ‘don’t pass, don’t play’ rule basically was invented at Dunbar. They made sure you got an education in order to play — not play in order to get an education.”
Oscar Kennedy, Dunbar alumnus, stated, “For everyone at Dunbar, it was more of a competition that you didn’t want the label of a ‘dumb jock.’ They enforced that on you. Everybody had to pass, and there was even more competition in the classroom than there was on the football field or basketball court.”
Because of such a focus on education, the Dunbar lists of student achievements spread into every other area of life; from the school and community came physicians and other medical professionals, scientists, architects, artists and, of course, educators. So many exited the Dunbar graduation ceremony with high school diploma in hand and proceeded to convert it into degrees in higher education — bachelor’s and master’s degrees and doctorates. So many of them became teachers, principals and other administrators. A young nursing student (Dr. Winifred Ferguson-Adams) is now the Dean of Health Careers at Angelina College. A young man (Oscar Kennedy) who experienced the transition to integration and is now a community leader here in Lufkin. In fact, Kennedy’s efforts led to the naming of the Lufkin High School Athletic Complex after Elmer Redd — the legendary Dunbar coach and teacher.
Others took their talents in different directions: An architect (Harold Lyons) who assisted in the renovations of the Empire State Building in New York. A music teacher (Dr. Janice Franklin) who helped compose music for Broadway shows. A business major (Dr. James Self, who became a highly successful businessman. A Dunbar tennis player (Dr. Vicki Claybon Sellers) who went on to start athletics programs in other schools — notching state titles along the way — before becoming a principal in the Dallas School system.
So many success stories throughout the years.
From the roots of the Dunbar system grew numerous branches — such were the impacts those dedicated educators made in the area. Today, their names still resonate in East Texas, and many of those names still are associated with education. Here in Lufkin, schools such as Hackney Primary, Garrett Primary, Burley Primary and Brandon Elementary boast as their namesakes those committed individuals to whom the pursuit of excellence in education was paramount.
So much brilliance from a school opened at a time when educational opportunities for African-Americans were limited at best — and denied far too often.
Opened in 1923 — Malinda Garrett donated the land for the facility — Dunbar Elementary-Junior High-Senior High School offered significant steps up from the former available school, Lucky Ward School, at which ninth grade was as far as students could progress. The classes were small because the community was small; for example, the graduating class of 1934 consisted of just 16 students.
Over the next few decades, what transpired was a concerted effort to offer the very best possible education every student in the Dunbar system. Those early students often went out to pursue higher education — only to return to Lufkin and share the knowledge with the upcoming students. Those instructors did so with “hand-me-down” resources.
Franklin recalls, “Some of our books were third- or fourth-generation text books, but we were children, so what did we know?”
No matter the outside obstacles, no matter the rest of the world’s expectations, Dunbar students learned all about setting their own standards of success. Franklin said her parents “never told me I had to make straight A’s” — but if she happened to make a good grade, she was showing her capabilities.
“My parents’ approach was this: ‘When you bring a report card home — and my mother went into detail with me on this — if you make an ‘A’ in a subject, then you have set the threshold, so now this is what we expect,” Franklin said. “‘We didn’t ask you to make an A, we didn’t give you a benchmark. We just told you to do your best.’
“So if your best was an A, then, ‘OK, in this subject now you can’t come in here with a B or C. You don’t get to tell us it was the best you can do, because you’ve already demonstrated your best.’”
“Doing your best.” “Keep reaching.” Those were themes passed down like heirlooms, originating from some of the very people denied any shot at a real education.
“To disrespect those beliefs would have been to disrespect our elders and our ancestors,” Franklin said. “All of that was very important in my generation. We believed in the ancestors — simply meaning the people who had gone before, and on whose shoulders we stood.”
Sellers said, “The education was sound — but it was profound, meaning what they experienced in their lives, they trickled down to us. So the history as far as going back into slavery, their experiences came out as they taught.”
To impart such an emphasis on generating one’s own success took more than what happened inside the classroom. It took the entire community. Ferguson-Adams said every student had the full support of everyone involved.
“It was not just the teachers,” Ferguson-Adams said. “Everyone in the school held us accountable. The lunchroom ladies, the custodians, the people on the grounds — they all had the right to hold a student accountable and say, ‘You are running in this hall,’ or ‘You were doing this, and you need to stop.’ Everybody had the right to hold you accountable, and because you knew that, you weren’t going to get away with anything less than your best.”
So much focus existed on the interior workings of educating its students that the Dunbar community — whether purposely or inadvertently — shielded its young scholars from the harsh realities of the outside world. Self, a former member of the Tiger football state championship team, remembered one particular road trip across Texas.
“We stopped several times at restaurants,” Self said. “The coaches would get off to make accommodations for us to go inside, but then they’d come back and get on the bus and we’d drive on. We didn’t understand while we were on the bus that there was a problem — that the restaurants didn’t want us there. We just thought we couldn’t go inside because the restaurants were full.”
Sellers said she “never really knew racism until I got to college.”
Yes, the community served as a protective wall of sorts while it continued to offer the very best education possible. And by no means was the instruction itself “second-hand.”
“My first two semesters of English at the university level — I didn’t learn anything new,” Franklin said. “I’d already had that at Dunbar High School. My high school English teacher, Mrs. McCoy — I don’t know how she did it. We studied Greek and Roman mythology. We studied Shakespeare’s plays — not ‘a’ play, but all his plays.”
Dunbar briefly “disappeared” during the integration of 1971. Some believe there was an attempt to erase its history entirely, but because of the numerous legacies created and passed along throughout the generations, it won’t happen — mostly because the successes created inside the walls have made vast impacts outside them.
Still, the voices of those responsible for building such a solid foundation continue to echo, according to Self, who says he still travels to the old Dunbar campus when he can, and he walks the grounds. So many changes, he said, but so much still the same.
“You know, you have a lot of movies about ghosts, and how ghosts can perpetuate life,” Self said. “Every time I walk that campus, I feel the ghosts of individuals who are no longer with us who are still with me, still guiding me. It’s amazing.”
