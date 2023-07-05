I have been rather sad for more than a week now, because Joe Murray, longtime editor and publisher of The Lufkin News, passed away Sunday, June 25. His funeral is today at the First Baptist Church of Lufkin.
Joe had grown up in Lufkin and was associated with The Lufkin News from childhood. He was a kind, generous man with a great sense of humor.
One Monday afternoon in April 1977, he and I were the only two people in the newsroom. He was sitting at the city desk and I was at my desk next to it. Lynn Dunlap, another reporter, was out on assignment. Ken Herman, our 22-year-old reporter, had gotten a job with the Associated Press in Dallas and was on a plane to Miami to visit his parents for a week before taking his new job.
Joe and I had just finished up the afternoon edition of the paper.
The phone rang. Joe recognized the voice of a friend of his with the Associated Press in Dallas.
“Joe! You won! You won! You won!” he yelled.
“Yeah? You two! You two! You two! What are you talking about?”
“No! You’ve won the Pulitzer Prize! It’s coming over the wires now and you will get it in a few minutes!”
The Lufkin News had won the Pulitzer, the most coveted prize in journalism, after Joe and Ken Herman had written a series of stories about a mentally challenged 20-year-old man who had joined the Marines and been killed by a drill sergeant with a pugil stick.
The stories resulted in a presidential inquiry and Congress changing rules about recruiting and training in the military.
Joe told me to call Ken Herman at his parents’ house in Miami. I called several times before I got him on the phone. Ken and I had always kidded each other a lot.
When he finally answered, I said, “Ken Herman! Where have you been? You just won the Pulitzer Prize!”
“Oh, Dan Eakin, I have not won any Pulitzer Prize! Why are you calling me and bothering me while I’m trying to visit my parents?”
Joe overheard me having trouble trying to convince him. He took the phone out of my hand and said, “Yes, Ken, we won the Pulitzer Prize. I need you to get on the next plane back to Texas!”
A minute or so later, Ken’s mother got on the phone. Sadly, she said, “I don’t understand why Ken has to go back to Texas just because he won some little old prize.”
“Well, the Pulitzer Prize isn’t just a little old prize,” I told her.
Joe and I spent the rest of the afternoon answering calls from reporters and TV stations literally from different parts of the world, wanting us to tell them how The Lufkin News had won the Pulitzer Prize. I took one call from a reporter in Japan. At the end of our phone interview, I asked him the circulation of his newspaper in Japan.
“About 50 million,” he said.
That night, I kept flipping TV channels and saw myself on at least three or four of them telling how I had trouble trying to convince Ken he had won. I was also quoted in The Dallas Morning News.
There was a dinner in Lufkin celebrating winning the big prize. Joe had Ken’s parents flown in from Miami to join in the celebration.
A few days after, Joe called me into his office.
“How do you feel about all this attention that Ken and I have been getting lately?” he asked.
I replied, “I’m just proud to be associated with such a fine newspaper.”
Joe said, “That attitude has just gotten you a $20 a week raise. But you are going to earn it. Because Ken and I are going on a national speaking tour for about a month, and I want you to be in charge of this newsroom while I am gone.”
Every few days while they were on the tour, Joe would call me and ask how things were going at the newspaper. Once, I remember, from New York, then from Minnesota, Los Angeles, etc.
Joe had been editor of The Lufkin News for many years. After winning the prize, he was promoted to publisher.
As for Ken, he stayed with AP, but after Dallas he worked for AP in Austin, and then on to Washington, D.C. And then back to Austin.
He and Joe both had wonderful careers.
However, Ken had said, “Winning the Pulitzer at 22? How do they expect me to ever top that?”
