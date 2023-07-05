Ken Herman and Joe Murray

I have been rather sad for more than a week now, because Joe Murray, longtime editor and publisher of The Lufkin News, passed away Sunday, June 25. His funeral is today at the First Baptist Church of Lufkin.

Joe had grown up in Lufkin and was associated with The Lufkin News from childhood. He was a kind, generous man with a great sense of humor.

Dan Eakin is the editor of The Silsbee Bee. His email address is editor@silsbeebee.com.