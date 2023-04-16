The city of Lufkin invites the community to a ribbon-cutting at 2 p.m. Friday for a new sheltered bus stop on Martin Luther King Drive.
The bus stop, located near the entrance of Pinewood Park Apartments, is the first of 14 sheltered stops that will be constructed in the coming months.
The purchase of the stops was approved by city council last July with supporting motions by council members Robert Shankle and Guessipina Bonner.
“This means a great deal to the community — especially those who don’t have their own transportation and have to stand out in the weather for 15-20 minutes while waiting for the bus,” Shankle said. “We’ve been planning this project for a very long time, so it is nice to see it becoming a reality.”
Bonner said the importance of having sheltered stops was brought to her attention by two women in her ward who are dependent on bus transportation. After hearing their concerns and viewpoints, she arranged a meeting between the women and city engineer Eddie Aguilar.
“They were able to point out to him stop locations that would be accommodating to senior citizens in our community,” Bonner said. “They were so thrilled that he really listened to them and valued their input. They are eagerly awaiting construction of the stop in their neighborhood.”
The stop on MLK was completed earlier this month, while the other 13 locations are in various stages of permitting, planning and construction. A stop on Paul Avenue near the intersection of Warren Street is expected to be completed early next week.
Friday’s ribbon cutting will be attended by community members including pastors, city and county leaders, and representatives
