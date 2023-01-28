Big bass

Fishing guide Justin Shelton of Mabank and his clients were catching crappie, white bass and hybrids on Richland Chambers when this big largemouth bass gobbled up a white bass that has eaten his crappie jig. Shelton managed to land the whopper on six pound monofilament line and a spinning rod.

 Courtesy

One of fishing’s greatest mysteries is never knowing when or if the big one might come calling. It usually happens when you least expect it.

Justin Shelton, of Mabank, knows all about those big fish surprises.

Fish tail sticking out

It took some doing, but Justin Shelton managed to work the white bass out the largemouth’s throat. The guide released the largemouth and tossed the smaller white bass on ice.
Big fish small fish

Shelton’s largemouth dwarfed the 13-inch white bass. He estimated its weight at around 10 pounds — a personal best.

Matt Williams is a freelance writer based in Nacogdoches. He can be reached by email, mattwillwrite4u@yahoo.com.