Road closure scheduled in Pollok Texas Department of Transportation Jun 14, 2023 A road closure is scheduled for TV Road for work that could last up to two months, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.Crews are scheduled to begin today, weather permitting, on the roadway that intersects U.S. Highway 69 north in Pollok.Motorists needing to access TV Road will be expected to use the main entry gate at the Lufkin State Supported Living Center until work is completed.Drewery Construction of Nacogdoches will serve as contractor for the $511,628 project that will include resurfacing the roadway.For more information, contact Rhonda.Oaks@txdot.gov or call (936) 633-4395.
