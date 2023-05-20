Six members of the Angelina College baseball team, including four freshmen, earned all-conference honors following the team’s 2023 campaign, with freshman Taylor Seay making the first-team all-conference list.
Other Roadrunners named were Heladio Moreno, Sam Hardcastle and Peyton Fosher (second-team all-conference); and Dalton Mullins and Garrett Nail (honorable mention).
Seay, a product of Brazoswood High School, led the pitching staff in appearances (22) and in overall ERA at 1.98. The righty struck out 42 hitters in 41 innings and didn’t allow a homer all season.
Moreno, the sophomore outfielder from Pearland High School, led the team in slugging percentage (.543) and runs scored (35) while batting .337. His 17 stolen bases led the team, and his 30 RBI tied for the team lead.
Hardcastle, a freshman from Foster High School, anchored the third-base position all season long, batted an even .300 while driving in 21 runs and scoring another 31 in his 51 games played.
Sophomore Fosher was a solid performer on the mound over the past two seasons. The righty from Tomball High School made 17 appearances, tying for second on the team in innings pitched with 59.1. Fosher struck out 51 hitters and finished with a 3.49 ERA.
Mullins, a freshman outfielder from Baytown Sterling High School, led the Roadrunners in hitting at a .368 clip, and his on-base-percentage was tops for players with more than 100 at-bats. His slugging percentage of .485 was right behind Moreno for second place on the team.
Nail, a right-handed pitcher from Sweeny High School, was a workhorse, leading the staff in innings pitched with 62.2 for the season. Nail tied for the team lead in starts with 11 and finished with 55 strikeouts.
