Taylor Seay

Angelina College’s Taylor Seay delivers a pitch during a Region XIV game.

 GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News

Six members of the Angelina College baseball team, including four freshmen, earned all-conference honors following the team’s 2023 campaign, with freshman Taylor Seay making the first-team all-conference list.

Other Roadrunners named were Heladio Moreno, Sam Hardcastle and Peyton Fosher (second-team all-conference); and Dalton Mullins and Garrett Nail (honorable mention).

Tags

Recommended for you