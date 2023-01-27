The Angelina College Roadrunner baseball team opens its 2023 season with plenty of expectations — and an eventual career milestone for head coach Jeff Livin.
The ’Runners will host Temple College today in a doubleheader at Poland Field on the AC campus. Each game will go seven innings.
Livin, entering his 27th season as the ’Runners’ skipper, needs just 16 wins to hit his 800th career win as a head coach. Considering the pandemic year of 2020, this means Livin has averaged 30 wins per season — a testament to his teams’ consistency over the years.
However, the ever-deflective Livin isn’t concerned with his personal achievements. Instead, he and assistant coach Seth Spivey are focused on getting their Roadrunners back to the postseason.
In 2022, the team saw its entire pitching staff suffer injuries just weeks into the season, leaving the coaching staff scrambling to piece together a starting rotation and bullpen using mostly inexperienced players.
Added to the mix were a bevy of freshmen trying to mark their names in the lineup, and the fact that AC’s team missed the conference tournament wasn’t really a surprise to anyone who knows the game.
It was one of the few times a Livin-coached team didn’t reach the postseason, and the long-time head coach readily addressed the subject back in August at AC’s “Meet the Roadrunners” banquet.
“I can tell you now, that won’t happen this year,” Livin said. “No excuses. We’re just going to get back to where we belong.”
Now the ’Runners are heading into 2023 with a perfect mixture of experience and new talent. Seven AC players from the 2022 roster earned JUCO All-Star Game nods in the fall: Mason Swidersky (infield), Peyton Fosher (pitcher), Heladio Moreno (outfield), Tyler Ward (pitcher), Matthew Tippie (pitcher), Elian Balmaceda (pitcher) and Jaxon Hansen (outfield/pitcher) participated in the annual showcase.
Moreno and Tippie each earned all-conference accolades following the ’22 season.
The team added several highly ranked freshman to the mix, giving the coaching staff numerous options heading into another campaign.
As great as an 800th win sounds for Livin, it doesn’t quite have the ring that a championship ring would hold. Today’s first pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.
