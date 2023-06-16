Court records provided additional details about an incident at Lufkin Mall on June 12 that left a mall security officer injured.
Police were called to the mall for a theft in progress, according to a sworn statement by Lufkin police officer Jason Vance.
On arrival, Officer Jeffrey Cooper found mall security officer Ronnie Johnson holding Crosby McClendon against a vehicle that she had attempted to enter, according to the affidavit.
Once Cooper detained the woman, she told him her bag was inside the vehicle and it contained stolen merchandise, the affidavit said.
It reports McClendon as saying she swung the bag at a store employee who had followed her outside, along with Johnson.
She also reportedly admitted to biting Johnson as he grabbed her around the neck, attempting to force Johnson to let her go.
The affidavit describes a bite mark injury on Johnson’s left upper arm near the bicep.
While McClendon was being interviewed, dispatchers learned of the parole warrant.
During that interview she admitted to having marijuana in a pants pocket.
McClendon remains in the Angelina County Jail facing felony charges of robbery and forgery of a financial instrument. Records show she is also charged with misdemeanors for failure to appear, bail jumping, having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia. State parole officials have ordered she be held without bond for a parole violation. There’s no record of bond being set for the robbery charge.
Should that charge be resolved, bail for the other charges amount to $15,427.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.