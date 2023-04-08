After last month’s column on wisdom and discernment (and lies), a conservative friend dared me to write about “the dangers of socialism” — “how it is turning the thinking of so many to believe (they are) entitled to receive without earning.”

The dare — like so much of our discourse today — is both provocative and tinged with judgment. Are you with me or against me? Now, this friend of mine honestly had no confrontational intent. I just don’t think they realized that when stating opinion as fact, probably reinforced by a one-sided newsfeed, they left little room for an honest exchange of ideas. I accepted the challenge but warned them to be careful what they asked for.

