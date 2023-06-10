I texted a friend of mine recently that I needed an attitude adjustment — that things are stressing me out more than they should. He suggested a glass of Pinot would help. He was not wrong. I am not one to rely on the fruit of the vine to calm my disposition, and I certainly don’t advocate that for my patients. Disclaimer aside, the glass helped.

So why the stress?

