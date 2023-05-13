U.S. life expectancy is lower than other developed countries. What is killing us? And why are some areas of the country (including Deep East Texas) worse off than others? The answers may surprise you.

No, it’s not COVID-19 — though the pandemic did hit us harder than any other wealthy country. Three years into the pandemic, more than 100 million cases have been reported and more than 1.1 million people have died. The real death toll from COVID-19, based on excess deaths in the first two years of the pandemic, is probably 15% higher.

Dr. Sid Roberts is a radiation oncologist at the Temple Cancer Center in Lufkin. He can be reached at sidney.roberts@commonspirit.org. Previous columns may be found at drsidroberts.substack.com.