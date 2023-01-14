New Year’s resolutions are all about positive change. Losing weight, exercising more and getting organized top typical resolution lists. The unspoken goal of all New Year’s resolutions, as I see it, is to be happier, usually by trying to fix something that is making us unhappy.

Happiness seems a reasonable goal, even if for nothing more than a temporary positive emotional feeling. I experience pleasure when I get my Standpipe latte every morning. It isn’t just about the latte. There are social interactions, pleasant surroundings, even the routine of the drive there and on to work. The whole process of getting a latte makes me happy. It’s a zen thing.

Dr. Sid Roberts is a radiation oncologist at the Temple Cancer Center in Lufkin. He can be reached at sidney.roberts@commonspirit.org. Previous columns may be found at https://drsidroberts.substack.com.