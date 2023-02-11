My typical work day is scattered with patient visits. Some are new consultations for consideration of radiation treatment for cancer, other visits are patients under treatment currently, and many are follow-up patients who have completed radiation treatment, often many years or even decades ago.

A closer look at patients coming in the near future shows a middle-aged person with rectal cancer, four prostate cancer patients ranging in age from their 60s to 80s, patients with lung cancer and other gastrointestinal cancers, and several women with breast cancer.

