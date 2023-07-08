Growing up in Midland, some of my good friends were a brother and sister in a very musical family. One daughter played clarinet in band with me and her younger brother played French horn. The parents sang and played instruments. The family even constituted their own recorder ensemble. As quaint as that may sound, they were truly very talented. Being the only musical member of my family, I thought having a musical family was so cool.

Another peculiar thing I remember about them: They had photographs on the wall of deceased relatives in their caskets. I had never seen a post-mortem photograph before, much less one prominently displayed among other family portraiture. As it turns out, post-mortem photography was not uncommon until the 1960s, although its demise hastened with the sheer volume of death in World War I.

