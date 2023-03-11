One of the most valued assets in the United States is a good education. It has been the ticket to advancement and success for generations of people, natural born and immigrant alike. Some would say it is essential to achieving the American Dream.

Getting an education is, of course, about more than making money, though that is certainly a benefit. A solid educational foundation is necessary, among other things, to discern fact from fiction, truth from lies, news from provocation and self-promotion. Unfortunately, in today’s politicized climate, there is little room for disagreement or critical thinking.

Dr. Sid Roberts is a radiation oncologist at the Temple Cancer Center in Lufkin. He can be reached at sidney.roberts@commonspirit.org. Previous columns may be found at https://drsidroberts.substack.com.