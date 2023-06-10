Destin Sabani, owner of Manhattan Fine Dining, speaks to The Lufkin Daily News during the restaurant’s 15th free community spaghetti feeding on Christmas Eve in 2022. Sabani has sold the restaurant and plans to travel and spend time with family during his retirement.
After almost 28 years of tending to the daily details of running a restaurant, Destin Sabani is unaccustomed to what he’s doing now but can sum it up in one word: “chillaxing,” he said with a laugh.
Earlier this week, Sabani and his wife Miza issued a Facebook post announcing their retirement and the closure of Manhattan Fine Dining, their upscale Italian restaurant and steak house in the basement of the Perry Building downtown.
Fans had little time to mourn before learning Bledar Krasniqi would be opening another iteration of his popular Nacogdoches business Napoli’s Pizza and Restaurante in the former Manhattan digs. That news seems to have heartened the spirits of the many who were saddened by the restaurant’s closure and have reached out to wish the Sabanis well in their retirement.
“When I put this announcement out Tuesday, 850 comments, shares and ‘likes’ happened in one day,” Sabani said.
For the time being, the couple will continue to live in Lufkin, but their travels will take them around the world.
“We’ll travel throughout the country here and in Europe, of course. Probably Asia,” Sabani said. “I don’t know, South America, probably.”
But with kids in Dallas and Houston, a move to one of those cities at some point is one the Sabanis can’t rule out.
“For our older days, so they can take care of us,” he said.
Aside from the traveling, the couple plans to occupy all their newfound freedom by spending time with their grandkids and family. And it’s a safe bet they’ll be spotted at Napoli’s from time to time for a slice of pie, as “when it comes to pizza, nobody can beat them,” Sabani said.
“I met them three weeks ago, and they are very nice — they seem to know what they’re doing,” he said. “They have really good food, they’ve been voted six times in a row the best Italian place in the Best of Nacogdoches, and they have a good product.”
Sabani said he wishes the new owners luck in what he calls “a tough business,” one in which “you have to be there all the time and make sure you don’t make mistakes.”
But he knows they’re up to the task.
“Everything they make is from scratch and fresh product and unbelievable. They know the game. So I’m glad I found somebody who can do well and at least continue my legacy.”
Sabani acknowledges that he will miss the elegant vibe of his downtown eatery but embraces the chance to finally relax.
“It was special, yes,” he said. “I know I’m going to miss it. But as they say, every beginning has an end. And just — enough is enough. My wife and my kids — they wanted me out. And I don’t want to work anymore. So I accepted the offer.”
More than anything, however, Sabani will miss his customers, as the couple treasures the friendships they have made through the decades.
“Lufkin is a small pool loaded with good people,” he said. “They help each other and they support each other, and that’s what they did with me. And I’m happy and proud to be part of this pool of very good people. I made so many friends during the years.”
He also appreciates everyone who has taken the time to reach out to him this week.
“I’ve had so many messages, people calling my phone. It’s unbelievable and makes me feel happy and proud. To me it was very important.”
