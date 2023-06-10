Destin Sabani

Destin Sabani, owner of Manhattan Fine Dining, speaks to The Lufkin Daily News during the restaurant’s 15th free community spaghetti feeding on Christmas Eve in 2022. Sabani has sold the restaurant and plans to travel and spend time with family during his retirement.

 JOEL ANDREWS/Lufkin Daily News file photo

After almost 28 years of tending to the daily details of running a restaurant, Destin Sabani is unaccustomed to what he’s doing now but can sum it up in one word: “chillaxing,” he said with a laugh.

Earlier this week, Sabani and his wife Miza issued a Facebook post announcing their retirement and the closure of Manhattan Fine Dining, their upscale Italian restaurant and steak house in the basement of the Perry Building downtown.

