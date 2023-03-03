NACOGDOCHES — The Sam Houston Bearkats defeated the SFA Lumberjacks 64-59 in what could be the last conference matchup between the two long-time rivals with Sam Houston moving to Conference USA.
Nigel Hawkins led SFA (19-11, 11-6) with 20 points while A.J. Cajuste had 19. Latrell Jossell connected on all eight free throws on his way to a 13-point night.
However, SFA played without leading scorer Sadaidriene Hall and lost starter Nana Antwi-Boasiako with a mid-game injury.
SFA athletic director Ryan Ivey released a statement on the injury Thursday afternoon.
“During last night’s men’s basketball game vs Sam Houston, Lumberjack basketball student-athlete Nana Antwi-Boasiako suffered a back injury. After evaluation by our medical team, Nana was transported to Nacogdoches Medical Center where he remained overnight for observation and testing. At this time, Nana is still in the hospital as he continues to undergo additional testing and screening.
“As such, he will not travel with our team to Utah for (Friday) night’s game vs Utah Valley. His status for the WAC conference tournament is still undecided at this time.”
Damon Nicholas Jr. led Sam Houston (23-6, 13-4) with 15 points. Donte Powers scored 14 and Kaosi Ezeagu had 12.
The ’Jacks struggled in the first half, going 5-of-20 from the field while falling in a 27-21 hole.
SFA briefly took a 32-29 lead early in the second half before Sam Houston surged to a seven-point lead. SFA eventually tied the game with two A.J. Cajuste free throws that forced overtime.
The ’Jacks didn’t knock down a field goal in the extra frame.
SFA closes the regular season at 7 tonight when it travels to face Utah Valley.
