NACOGDOCHES — The Sam Houston Bearkats defeated the SFA Lumberjacks 64-59 in what could be the last conference matchup between the two long-time rivals with Sam Houston moving to Conference USA.

Nigel Hawkins led SFA (19-11, 11-6) with 20 points while A.J. Cajuste had 19. Latrell Jossell connected on all eight free throws on his way to a 13-point night.