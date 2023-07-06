Crews will set barricades this week in varioU.S. Highway locations throughout the Lufkin District as annual sealcoating operations are expected to begin by July 17, weather permitting.
The sealcoat process extends the life of an asphalt roadway and enhances the safety of the roadway by helping to prevent cracks and potholes.
Roads that are scheduled for sealcoat treatment and the work limits for each include:
Angelina County:
State Highway 63, from 5 miles north of the Jasper County line to the Jasper County line.
State Highway 147, from the south end of the state Highway 147 Bridge to state Highway 63.
FM 2497, from state Highway 94 to U.S. Highway 59.
FM 1818, from FM 58 to U.S. Highway 69.
FM 325, from Business 59/Timberland Drive to south Loop 287/U.S. Highway 59.
Nacogdoches County:
State Highway 21, from FM 95 to the San Augustine County line.
South Loop 34, from FM 95 to state Highway 21.
FM 95, from south Loop 34 to state Highway 103.
FM 343, from FM 225 to U.S. Highway 59.
FM 225, from 5.1 miles south of state Highway 21 to County Road 715.
FM 225, from 0.8 miles south of state Highway 204 to 5.1 miles south of state Highway 21.
Polk County:
FM 356, from the Trinity County line to the end of state maintenance.
FM 3126, from U.S. Highway 190 to FM 2457.
FM 350, from U.S. Highway 190 to the end of state maintenance.
Trinity County:
State Highway 94, from U.S. Highway 287 to 1.6 miles south of FM 358.
State Highway 94, from 1.3 miles south of FM 358 to the Neches River Bridge.
Houston County:
U.S. Highway 287, from SL 304 to 1.1 mile south of FM 232.
U.S. Highway 287, from the Anderson County line to 3.2 miles south of the Anderson County line.
State Highway 21, from SL 304 to 2.5 miles south of FM 1733.
State Highway 21, from 2.5 miles south of FM 1733 to FM 1733.
FM 227, from Business 287 to FM 3016.
San Jacinto County:
State Highway 150, from FM 945 North to state Highway 156.
FM 980, from the Walker County line to U.S. Highway 190.
San Augustine County:
South Loop 547, from state Highway 21 to state Highway 21.
FM 353, from state Highway 147 to the Shelby County line.
Shelby County:
State Highway 87, from Collier Street to state Highway 147
State Highway 87, from U.S. Highway 59 to U.S. Highway 96.
FM 353, from the San Augustine County line to state Highway 87.
Sabine County:
State Highway 87, from FM 83 West to FM 2928.
FM 2426, from FM 1 to state Highway 87.
As the sealcoat project begins, motorists are urged to remember this is a moving operation. There will be signs, barricades, and traffic control in place. Reduce speed and obey all traffic control. Stay alert for workers near the lane of traffic and moving equipment throughout the work zone.
