Sean Kingston

 Contributed

Jamaican-American hip-hop artist Sean Kingston will be the featured performer at Stephen F. Austin State University’s SpringFest, planned for 8 p.m. April 14 in Johnson Coliseum. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

The concert will be hosted by SFA’s Student Activities Association and will serve, in part, to make up for the last-minute cancellation of the fall homecoming concert.