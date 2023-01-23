A second Stephen F. Austin State University student-athlete has died from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on U.S. Highway 59 just north of Corrigan, according to a statement from the SFA Athletic Department.

Wide receiver Graylan Paul Spring, 19, of Austin, was flown by helicopter Friday in critical condition to HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, according to a press release from the Corrigan Police Department. He died Saturday night, his mother said in a social media post.

