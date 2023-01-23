A second Stephen F. Austin State University student-athlete has died from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on U.S. Highway 59 just north of Corrigan, according to a statement from the SFA Athletic Department.
Wide receiver Graylan Paul Spring, 19, of Austin, was flown by helicopter Friday in critical condition to HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, according to a press release from the Corrigan Police Department. He died Saturday night, his mother said in a social media post.
Former SFA baseball team member Micah Alan McAfoose, 18, of Cypress, “succumbed to his injuries on impact,” according to the release.
A candlelight vigil is set for 7:30 p.m. Monday at Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches, and all are welcome to attend.
“The entire SFA family is devastated by the tragic loss of football student-athlete Graylan Spring and baseball student-athlete Micah McAfoose,” a statement from the SFA Athletic Department reads. “Graylan and Micah were two special people who meant so much to Stephen F. Austin, our football and baseball programs and our athletic department. We ask that everyone keep their families in your prayers during this very difficult time.”
Around 1:30 p.m. Friday, McAfoose was traveling southbound in a 2007 Nissan Versa on U.S. Highway 59 in Corrigan with Spring as his passenger when an 18-wheeler made a left-hand turn traveling northbound from Plant Road, according to the release. The Nissan struck the trailer of the 18-wheeler, causing the car to be trapped under the trailer.
Corrigan police were unable to confirm the identity of the driver of the 18-wheeler Sunday evening, but Antonio Sandoval Jr., 68, of Diboll, was listed as the driver in a Polk County Today article that said he allegedly failed to yield to the oncoming car.
“Our hearts are broken at the loss of Graylan, and our prayers go out to the Spring family,” Lumberjack head football coach Colby Carthel said. “He was a true champion, both on and off the field, and his legacy will live on forever within the Lumberjacks football program.”
Athletic director Ryan Ivey described McAfoose and Spring as “two individuals who were full of life and had a bright future in front of them.”
“We will continue to honor and remember their memory for years to come,” he said. “We will continue to work with our medical staff and mental health professionals to ensure that our student-athletes have all the support they need during this difficult time.”
Counselors will be available to students at the SFA Health and Wellness Hub for emergency walk-ins Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Any faculty or staff member can receive assistance by contacting the SFA Employee Assistance Program at 1 (800) 346-3549.
Interim SFA president Steve Westbrook has asked that the SFA flag at the Vista Drive entrance be flown at half-staff Monday in memory of the two freshmen.
“Our entire campus community mourns the loss of these two Lumberjacks,” he said.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help McAfoose's family with final expenses at tinyurl.com/yck6m4wt.
In lieu of flowers, Spring's family is requesting donations for a scholarship fund for SFA students in his name. Donations can be made to that GoFundMe account at tinyurl.com/3kcsz9pb.
The Corrigan Volunteer Fire Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety also responded to the crash, which remains under investigation by Corrigan police.
