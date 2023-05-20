Automobile accident

A senior member of the Lufkin Panther baseball team died in a rollover crash Friday afternoon on U.S. Highway 259, approximately 11 miles north of Nacogdoches, according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Lance Modisette, 18, of Lufkin, was pronounced dead on the scene by Nacogdoches County Justice of the Peace Dorothy Tigner-Thompson, the report states. His passenger, teammate Trennan Bearden, 18, of Lufkin, was transported to Nacogdoches Medical Center and treated for his injuries.

Stacy Faison’s email address is stacy.faison@lufkindailynews.com.