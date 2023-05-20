A senior member of the Lufkin Panther baseball team died in a rollover crash Friday afternoon on U.S. Highway 259, approximately 11 miles north of Nacogdoches, according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Lance Modisette, 18, of Lufkin, was pronounced dead on the scene by Nacogdoches County Justice of the Peace Dorothy Tigner-Thompson, the report states. His passenger, teammate Trennan Bearden, 18, of Lufkin, was transported to Nacogdoches Medical Center and treated for his injuries.
Sherry Randall, 71, of Nacogdoches, whose vehicle was struck by Modisette's in the crash, was transported to Nacogdoches Medical Center and treated for her injuries, according to the report.
Randall was northbound in a 2006 Toyota Avalon, attempting to turn into a private driveway at a hill crest, around 4 p.m. Friday as a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Modisette and a 2018 Ford Mustang were traveling southbound, the preliminary crash investigation indicates.
The Camaro, which was suspected to be traveling at a high rate of speed, collided with the Avalon and rolled multiple times, while the Mustang struck the debris from the crash, the report states.
The Mustang driver was not injured.
"This is an ongoing investigation, and there is no additional information available for release at this time," the report states.
Counselors will be in place Monday for students who are in school, according to Lufkin ISD executive communications director Sheila Adams.
Modisette was a pitcher on this year's Lufkin baseball team and a member of the Thundering 13 Little League team that won the national championship in 2017.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.