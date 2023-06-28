NACOGDOCHES — The Daily Sentinel is looking for a new home better suited to its job of covering the news of the community in today’s world.

“A lot of thought and planning went in to designing and constructing our current facility to meet the needs of a newspaper 40 plus years ago. At that a time, a newspaper was much more labor intensive than it is today. We just don’t need the amount of space that was required then or even 10 years ago,” said Daily Sentinel publisher Rick Craig. “Today’s newspapers are much more nimble when it comes to staff and production needs.”