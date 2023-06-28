NACOGDOCHES — The Daily Sentinel is looking for a new home better suited to its job of covering the news of the community in today’s world.
“A lot of thought and planning went in to designing and constructing our current facility to meet the needs of a newspaper 40 plus years ago. At that a time, a newspaper was much more labor intensive than it is today. We just don’t need the amount of space that was required then or even 10 years ago,” said Daily Sentinel publisher Rick Craig. “Today’s newspapers are much more nimble when it comes to staff and production needs.”
The Daily Sentinel is long regarded as one of the best Texas newspapers in its class and won Sweepstakes in the Texas Press Association contest earlier this month.
Craig believes the new home will allow the newspaper to better serve our community for years to come.
“The one thing that won’t change is our commitment to the Nacogdoches community,” Craig said. “We are not going anywhere but forward.”
Craig visited with some local leaders and community members about the upcoming plans.
“Those community leaders see it as a positive transition for us, Craig said. “Some even expressed an interest in knowing more about the property.
“We see the change as a positive for Nacogdoches with a new owner that can fully utilize the building and possibly create new job opportunities.”
The current Daily Sentinel property is being listed by a firm that specializes in newspaper production facilities. Craig and the staff will work with a local firm to find a new location for the newspaper to call home.
The Sentinel staff is excited to find a new location to do business that is even more convenient for readers and advertisers to visit, Craig said.
“Having a new home in Nacogdoches was never a question mark — we are here for the long run,” Craig said.
