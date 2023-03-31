featured top story Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for central Angelina County until 8:30 p.m. The Lufkin Daily News Mar 31, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Updated 57 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The National Weather Service in Shreveport, Louisiana, has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for central Angelina County until 8:30 p.m.At 7:48 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Apple Springs, moving east at 35 mph. Hazards could include 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail.Hail damage is expected, as well as wind damage to roofs, siding and trees.Impacted locations include Lufkin, Diboll, Hudson, Huntington, Etoile, Burke, Redland, Shawnee, Clawson, Homer and Central.A tornado warning will remain in effect for Angelina County until 9 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Meteorology Construction Industry Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPolice: Lufkin teen who led officers on high-speed chase resulting in rollover accident had mason jar full of weedGrand jury no-bills Diboll man who drove 18-wheeler involved in wreck that killed two SFA studentsMan injured during shooting at Skate RanchEast Texas woman tests survival skills on 'Naked and Afraid'POLICE REPORTS: Local authorities report 13 arrestsAuthorities charge alleged gunman in Skate Ranch shootingBoard votes to offer health district director's position to ChildressBUSINESS ROUNDUP: Rusty Axe opens doors, taps for dinner crowdLufkin man sentenced to 10 years probation for fatal shooting on Thanksgiving 2020Central commemorates ’83 baseball title team Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
