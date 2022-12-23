NACOGDOCHES — The SFA Lumberjacks football program announced the commitments of 19 recruits on National Signing Day Wednesday afternoon.
Following are those that made their commitments on Wednesday.
Tim Muhammad
Muhammad is a defensive end from Garland who currently attends Garland High School. Tim was named First Team All-District last season.
Head coach Colby Carthel: “Great raw young talent who just recently turned 17. Has all the tools to be really special and can also play Beethoven on the piano by memory.”
Tyler Hutcherson
Hutcherson currently attends Eisenhower High School and plays cornerback.
Carthel: “Tyler was one of the most versatile players in camp this past summer. Can play either side of the ball at a high level.”
Kolt De La Torre
De La Torre is from Denton and attends Denton Ryan High School where he plays as on the offensive line. He was named to the All-American Second Team last season and a unanimous first-team all-district selection as a sophomore.
Carthel: “Kolt is a Lumberjack legacy kid that we are fired up to have join our program.”
Jaymon Lamb
Lamb attends Rowlett High School where he plays a tackle and center. In his junior year, he was named Second Team All-District, and in his senior year he was named First Team All-District.
Carthel: “Jaymon is a really athletic OT with good size. He played against some high level competition and dominated his opponents.”
Elias DeJean
DeJean is a wide receiver at C.E. King High School in Houston. In the 2022-23 year, he recorded 655 yards, 26.2 yards per catch, and 72.8 yards per game.
Carthel: “Really productive receiver out of C.E. King HS. We were impressed with his ball skills and athleticism at our camps this summer.”
Kaiden Turner
Turner is from Waco, where he plays defensive tackle for Connally High School. During his time, Kaiden was awarded named first-team all-district defense.
Carthel: “Defensive tackles are always hard to find, but we believe we found a hidden gem in Central Texas. Kaiden had a very productive career at Waco Connally and we expect much of the same at SFA.”
Jonah Roberson
Roberson plays as wide receiver at Royse City High School. During the 2021-2022 year, Jonah was awarded 1st-Team All-District and SportsDay HS Offensive Player of the Week. During the 2022-2023 year, he earned Second-Team All District.
Carthel: “Jonah is the fastest player we have recruited in our time here at SFA. Very explosive wide receiver, who had several FBS suitors throughout the recruiting process.”
Jaylen Jenkins
Jenkins is a running back for Cedar Hill High School in Dallas. In 2021, Jaylen earned First-Team All-District RB.
Carthel: “Jaylen is a highly productive RB who a great career at Cedar Hill High School. Elusive and fast RB with great vision.”
Gavin Rutherford
Rutherford plays quarterback for Cinco Ranch High School out of Katy. Gavin won District 19-6A MVP, was awarded First-Team All-district QB and was a Houston Touchdown Club Finalist. In 2022, he broke school records for completions, attempts, passing yards, and touchdown passes.
Gavin is also the Katy ISD career record holder for completions, attempts, passing yards, touchdown passes, game passing completions, game passing yards, game touchdown passes and passing yards in the regular season.
Carthel: “Gavin was a Houston TD Club finalist and rightfully so, as he led the great Houston area in several categories this past fall. Has every quality you look for in a quarterback.”
Jason Hampton
Hampton is a cornerback out of South Houston High School.
Carthel: “Really athletic DB that can play multiple positions in our secondary. Jumped on our radar at camp this summer then backed it up with stellar play with his performance this season.”
Gerald Lacy Jr.
Lacy attends Lancaster High School where he plays safety. He was awarded First-Team All-State his junior year and First-Team All-District his junior and senior years. In 2021, Gerald recorded 91 tackles, four tackles for loss, one forced fumble and five interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. He won 2020-2021 Rising State Award and first-team all state.
Carthel: “Hard hitting, physical safety out of Lancaster High School that can really run.
His granddad is a master on the Bar-B-Q pit so that’s a plus as well.”
Jason Crowder
Crowder is from Argyle and attends Argyle High School where he plays offensive lineman. He was unanimously awarded First-Team All-District.
Coach Carthel: “Jason was a dominant offensive lineman for a state semifinalist. Loved his athleticism in camp and his physciality on film this fall.”
Elijah Fields
Fields plays defensive tackle for North Shore out of Houston. Elijah has been awarded 2022 Defensive Player of the Year, Adidas All-American, and First-Team All-District.
Carthel: “Elijah was the Houston TD Club’s Defensive player of the Year this fall as he dominated the competition for state finalist North Shore. He is an athletic defensive tackle who can run like a Linebacker.
Broderick Johnson
Johnson is a First-Team All-District defensive end for Katy High School and won a state championship during his tenure.
Carthel: “Really talented defensive end from state semifinalist Katy High School. He dominated at camps this summer and that success continued throughout his Senior Season.
Chimdia Nwaiwu
Nwaiwu attends Coppell High School where he plays as an offensive lineman. He was unanimously awarded First-Team All District.
Carthel: “Very athletic offensive tackle prospect. High academic kid from Coppell High School and we are fired up for him to be a Lumberjack.”
Transfers
Trey Edwards III
Edwards is a cornerback from Los Angeles and is transferring to SFA from Long Beach City College. He is a two-time Junior College All-Conference DB. This past year, he recorded 22 tackles, one interception, and one forced fumble in six games.
Carthel: “Trey possesses great length and elite coverage skills. We believe he can be a day one impact player for the Lumberjacks.”
Dylan Tooker
Tooker is a safety from his hometown college, Bakersfield College. Dylan is a two-time Defensive Player of the Year in high school and two-time First-Team All-Conference.Carthel:
Carthel: “Dylan Tooker may be the most Dynamic player in this class. He dominated the competition in the Southern California Junior College Leagues and has a chance to do the same for us.”
Nate Frankfather
Frankfather makes the move to SFA from Palomar Community College. The linebacker is from Canyon Lake, California. This past year, Nate recorded 31 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 6.5 tackles for loss, one blocked kick, and one forced fumble.
Carthel: “Really dynamic LB who can run and hit. He has three years left so has a chance for a long impactful career for the Lumberjacks.”
Jack Bacon
Bacon is an offensive lineman from Santa Cruz, California. He has been awarded First-Team All-Conference left tackle during his time at Cabrillo College.
Carthel: “Jack possesses tremendous size and athleticism for an offensive tackle. With three years of eligibility remaining, he’ll have a chance to make a lasting impact up front for the Lumberjacks.”
SFA is coming off a 6-5 season and the WAC title.
