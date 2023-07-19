The SFA Lumberjacks added Jean Prioleau to their coaching staff. After serving as San Jose State’s head coach from 2017-21, Prioleau will take over as the new assistant coach for the Lumberjacks in the upcoming 2023-24 season.

SFA head coach Kyle Keller is ecstatic about the hire, saying “I am thrilled that such an accomplished coach and mentor is joining our already terrific staff. Jean brings a wealth of experience from not only his time as a former head Division 1 coach but 17 successful years with many NCAA Tournament appearances.