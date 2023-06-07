NACOGDOCHES — Athletics Director Ryan Ivey announced the hiring of Jeff Jackson as the new head softball coach Tuesday morning.
“I am extremely excited to welcome Jeff, Jessica, Parker and Connor to SFA and Nacogdoches,” Ivey said. “When we began this process, we set out looking for someone that would continue the momentum of our softball program. We wanted someone that understood and would embrace our AXEEM core values and would focus on providing leadership and stability to our softball program, and most importantly, our student-athletes. I am confident that we found all of that in Jeff Jackson. Jeff’s background is full of success on the diamond, in the classroom and in the community. He has built and elevated programs to consistent, national success, and I am confident he will do the same at SFA. The future is bright for SFA softball.”
Jackson was the head coach at Odessa College for the past six seasons. Last season, Jackson led the Wrangers to a 54-6 record and an appearance in the 2023 NJCAA DI Softball World Series Semifinals for the second season in a row.
The 2022 season was historic for the Wranglers as they finished third in the NJCAA National Championship Tournament knocking off 12th-seeded San Jac, No. 13 seed Lake Land, and top seed Florida Southwestern before dropping the semifinal matchup to No. 7 McLennan and then a heartbreaker to Florida Southwestern to be eliminated. The third-place finish is tied for the best finish in program history.
Jackson’s team set new school records for wins (55), winning percentage (88.7%), RBI (556), walks (211), and strikeouts (416).
In 2021, the Wranglers finished the season with a 39-11 record and took home the WJCAC Championship Tournament trophy, beating No. 3 seed Clarendon in the opening game and top-seed Howard in back-to-back games to sweep their way to a National Championship Tournament berth in Yuma, Arizona.
The 2020 season was cut short but it didn’t stop the Wranglers from receiving recognition in their 19 games.
In the 2019 season, Coach Jackson saw his team finish with a 31-22 record and a third-place finish in the final WJCAC standings.
In his first season at Odessa, Coach Jackson led his team to a 39-12 overall record and a third place finish in the WJCAC, with a 4th place finish at the Region V Tournament. The Wranglers received numerous accolades for their strong season including six All-Conference selections, two All-Region selections, and outfielder Brooke Ryan was named a 1st Team All-American.
Prior to Odessa, Jackson served three seasons as head softball coach at Ranger College. Under his leadership, Ranger went from the last-place finisher in the NTJCAC to the No. 12 team in the nation. Jackson coached a total of seven 1st Team All-Region, seven 1st Team All-Conference players, and nine 2nd Team All-Conference players while at Ranger.
Coach Jackson started coaching softball after three years as a baseball assistant. Before becoming the head softball coach, he spent two years as the assistant baseball coach at Ranger under head coach Josh Blakley. He began his coaching career at McMurry University in Abilene after four seasons as the team’s catcher under head coaches Lee Driggers and John Byington.
He received his Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics and holds a Master’s Degree in Athletic Administration.
Coach Jackson lives in Odessa with his wife, Jessica, six year-old daughter, Parker, and three year-old son, Connor.
