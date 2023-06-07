NACOGDOCHES — Athletics Director Ryan Ivey announced the hiring of Jeff Jackson as the new head softball coach Tuesday morning.

“I am extremely excited to welcome Jeff, Jessica, Parker and Connor to SFA and Nacogdoches,” Ivey said. “When we began this process, we set out looking for someone that would continue the momentum of our softball program. We wanted someone that understood and would embrace our AXEEM core values and would focus on providing leadership and stability to our softball program, and most importantly, our student-athletes. I am confident that we found all of that in Jeff Jackson. Jeff’s background is full of success on the diamond, in the classroom and in the community. He has built and elevated programs to consistent, national success, and I am confident he will do the same at SFA. The future is bright for SFA softball.”

