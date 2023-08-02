NACOGDOCHES — The SFA Lumberjacks collected preseason honors Friday as the 2023 Phil Steele Preseason All-America and All-United Athletic Conference teams were announced. The Lumberjacks earned 19 total honors, including a third team All-American in Chris Campos.

Campos received his second All-American recognition in his college career after being named a First Team All-American Freshman by Hero Sports during his freshman year in 2020. Campos was also named All-United Athletic Conference First-Team Kicker.