NACOGDOCHES — The SFA Lumberjacks collected preseason honors Friday as the 2023 Phil Steele Preseason All-America and All-United Athletic Conference teams were announced. The Lumberjacks earned 19 total honors, including a third team All-American in Chris Campos.
Campos received his second All-American recognition in his college career after being named a First Team All-American Freshman by Hero Sports during his freshman year in 2020. Campos was also named All-United Athletic Conference First-Team Kicker.
Seniors Clint Lapic and Keegan Holm received first team honors on the offensive side of the ball. Lapic and Holm’s ended last years campaign being named First-Team All-WAC.
Joining Lapic and Holm on the first team was defensive end Ahmad Murray. Murray finished last year being named Second-Team All-WAC.
Chase Ruiz was also named First-Team All-American on the specialist side representing the long snappers.
Tight end Chad Aune, defensive linemen Edward Bobino and Marje Smith, linebacker Jermaine Brown, and defensive backs Tkai Lloyd and Jeremiah Walker earned spots on the second team.
Third-team selections were offensive linemen Justice Guillory and Daniel Keys, and punter Max Quick.
Quick, a Lufkin graduate, was a Second-Team All-WAC performer last season, averaging 42 yards on 40 attempts.
He was SFA’s Special Teams Player of the Year in 2020 and a First-Team All-Wac and HERO Sports All-American in 2021.
Fourth-team selections were running back Jerrell Wimbley, wide receiver Lawton Rikel, and defensive back Bruce Harmon.
SFA officially opens its fall camp today as it prepares to open the 2023 season Sept. 2 at Troy.
Tickets are on sale now for Meet the Jacks, which will be held Aug. 26 at The Nacogdoches Expo & Civic Center. The event will begin at 6:15 p.m. with a silent auction. This year’s keynote speaker is longtime NFL and XFL Head Football Coach Wade Phillips.
Season tickets and single-game tickets are currently available. Tickets can be purchased by contacting the ticket office at (936) 468-5225 or by emailing tickets@sfasu.edu
