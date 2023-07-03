NACOGDOCHES — The Stephen F. Austin State University School of Art and the Friends of the Visual Arts will present a free, one-night screening of “Deep in the Heart,” a visually stunning celebration of what makes Texas unique. The screening is at 7 p.m. Friday in The Cole Art Center.
According to the film’s website, “Deep in the Heart” examines Texas’ diverse landscapes and remarkable wildlife behavior that cannot be found anywhere else in the world. Told through the eyes of wildlife species ranging from the mysterious blind catfish to the elusive mountain lion, the story follows Texans’ ever-changing relationship with the natural world and showcases human ability to destroy, conserve and recover wildlife and the habitat all mutually depend on.
Narrated by Matthew McConaughey and featuring state-of-the-art cinematography, this family-friendly film journeys from the highest peaks in West Texas, through aquifers, rivers and bays, and deep into the Gulf of Mexico. “Deep in the Heart” aims to conserve Texas’ remaining wild places, to show the connectivity of water and wildlife, and to recognize the state’s conservation importance on a continental scale, according to information at deepintheheartwildlife.com.
Director and writer of “Deep in the Heart” is Ben Masters; producers are Katy Baldock, a Nacogdoches High School graduate, and Jay Kleberg. They are associated with Fin and Fur Films, an Austin-based production company focused on wildlife, adventure and conservation stories. Fin and Fur Films created the Emmy-nominated documentary “The River and The Wall,” a SXSW 2019 award winner, and many other award-winning documentaries..
The School of Art’s Friday Night Film Series is made possible in part by a grant from the Center for Applied Research and Rural Innovation at SFA. The series is also sponsored in part by filmmaking Professor William Arscott. This screening of “Deep in the Heart” is also sponsored in part by the Arthur Temple College of Forestry and Agriculture at SFA.
The Cole Art Center, SFA’s historic downtown gallery, is located at 329 E. Main St. in Nacogdoches. For more information, call (936) 468-1131.
Robbie Goodrich is director of arts information for the Micky Elliott College of Fine Arts College of Fine Arts at SFA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.