NACOGDOCHES — The Stephen F. Austin State University School of Art and the Friends of the Visual Arts will present a free, one-night screening of “Deep in the Heart,” a visually stunning celebration of what makes Texas unique. The screening is at 7 p.m. Friday in The Cole Art Center.

According to the film’s website, “Deep in the Heart” examines Texas’ diverse landscapes and remarkable wildlife behavior that cannot be found anywhere else in the world. Told through the eyes of wildlife species ranging from the mysterious blind catfish to the elusive mountain lion, the story follows Texans’ ever-changing relationship with the natural world and showcases human ability to destroy, conserve and recover wildlife and the habitat all mutually depend on.

Robbie Goodrich is director of arts information for the Micky Elliott College of Fine Arts College of Fine Arts at SFA.