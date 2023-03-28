NACOGDOCHES — The School of Theatre and Dance at Stephen F. Austin State University will present Danceworks Coda, a choreographed concert depicting various topics ranging from the influence of social media to French Impressionist paintings, April 13-15 in the Norton HPE Complex on the SFA campus.
With synonyms like finale, closing, conclusion and end, Coda was selected by the students for this concert as the last Danceworks to be performed in the HPE dance studio, according to Heather Samuelson, coordinator of the dance program and an assistant director within the SFA School of Theatre and Dance.
“It marks the end of our time in the HPE Complex and provides a new beginning in fine arts,” Samuelson said. The next Danceworks concert will be performed in the dance performance studio of the newly renovated and expanded Griffith Fine Arts Building, scheduled for completion this summer with classes getting underway in the fall of 2023.
Danceworks Coda primarily consists of contemporary modern dance. Each senior choreographer has researched a topic of their choice and created choreography to depict their findings, Samuelson explained. “Audience members will experience a flood of information, told through the human body, and bear witness to the hard work and athleticism each dancer possesses,” she said.
Among the goals of concerts is for student choreographers to “learn the process of creating substantial choreography and the process of producing a concert,” Samuelson said. “These tools will better prepare them for their professional careers as choreographers, dance educators and professional dancers. It is not an easy process, and it takes a lot of time, but the end result is worth the effort.”
In addition to attending the concerts, patrons can support the dance program through donations, which make it possible to costume and produce the concerts, Samuelson explained. “So much goes into producing a concert, and it all adds up quickly,” she said.
“We also have several dance and theater students participating in study abroad this summer in Edinburgh, Scotland,” Samuelson said. “Donations to support their education and travel would be beneficial to all participants involved. Students and faculty will leave for Scotland on Aug. 1, so there’s plenty of time to offer a donation and help change the lives of aspiring artists.”
Before the show, senior choreographers will display artwork and media depicting their choreographic processes. “Students encourage each audience member to explore the space and take in the work and detail each dance contains,” Samuelson said.
General ticket prices are $10 for general admission; $8 for seniors (62+); $8 for SFA faculty and staff; and $5 for non-SFA students. SFA students are admitted for free. To purchase tickets, call the Fine Arts Box Office at (936) 468-6407, or visit boxoffice.sfasu.edu. Tickets can be purchased at the door. Cash or checks are accepted. Light refreshments will be sold after each performance.
