NACOGDOCHES — The School of Theatre and Dance at Stephen F. Austin State University will present Danceworks Coda, a choreographed concert depicting various topics ranging from the influence of social media to French Impressionist paintings, April 13-15 in the Norton HPE Complex on the SFA campus.

With synonyms like finale, closing, conclusion and end, Coda was selected by the students for this concert as the last Danceworks to be performed in the HPE dance studio, according to Heather Samuelson, coordinator of the dance program and an assistant director within the SFA School of Theatre and Dance.

