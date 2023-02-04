The SFA Ladyjacks softball team was selected third in the Preseason WAC Coaches poll, while Gaby Garcia was named to the Preseason All-WAC Team, which was announced earlier this week.
SFA was picked behind Grand Canyon and Seattle in the standings.
Garcia, a senior, was the only player on the roster to start and appear in all 56 games last season. She finished the season with a .321 batting average, .425 on-base percentage, and a .943 OPS.
Garcia also recorded eight home runs and nine doubles, each of which was tied for second most on the team. She tied for the team lead with 34 RBIs and led the team with 16 hit by pitches. Defensively, Garcia had two errors in 314 total chances for a .994 fielding percentage.
2023 Softball Preseason All-WAC Team
Katelyn Dunckel, Inf., Grand Canyon; Kristin Fifield, OF, Grand Canyon; Kinsey Koeltzow, C, Grand Canyon; Ramsay Lopez, Inf., Grand Canyon; Ariel Thompson, P., Grand Canyon; Kayla Bowen, Utl./DP, NM State; Madison Kahwaty, Inf., Seattle U; Olivia Viggiano, OF, Seattle U; Stefanie Madrigal, P, Seattle U; Gaby Garcia, Inf., Stephen F. Austin; Katy Schaefer, Inf., Tarleton; Hannah Hughbanks, Inf., Utah Tech; Shea Clements, OF, Utah Tech.
2023 WAC Softball Preseason Coaches Poll
1. Grand Canyon (120); 2. Seattle U (109); 3. Stephen F. Austin (88); 4. California Baptist (83); 5. Utah Valley (80); 6. Tarleton (62); 7. Abilene Christian (60); 8. Utah Tech (58); 9. UT Arlington (45); 10. NM State (40); 11. Sam Houston (28); 12. Southern Utah (14)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.