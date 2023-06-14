NACOGDOCHES — Twenty students from Stephen F. Austin State University’s Rusche College of Business traveled to Portugal May 15-25 to explore businesses and unique sites in the country. They included a company that has made hand-painted tile the same way for 400 years, a small shoemaker who produces shoes by hand with 30 employees, and the largest producer of cork products in the world.

“For many of the students, it was their first opportunity to experience another culture and learn the fine art of international travel,” said Matt Lindsey, chair of the Department of Management and Marketing, who led the trip with Mikhail Kouliavtsev, chair of the Department of Economics and Finance.

For more information on the business college, visit sfasu.edu/cob.