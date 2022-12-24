NACOGDOCHES — Sadaidrene Hall scored a season-high 20 points as the SFA Lumberjacks took an 80-69 win over Jackson State in non-conference basketball action at the William R. Johnson Coliseum Thursday night.
A.J. Cajuste added 14 points by connecting on every shot he attempted as he was 3-of-3 from the field and 6-of-6 from the free throw line.
Latrell Jossell and Nana Antwi-Boasiako each dropped 12 points of their own, and another double-digit scoring performance from Nigel Hawkins rounded out an impressive day for the Lumberjacks starting five.
Trace Young led Jackson State with 14 points, Coltie Young had 12, Ken Evans added 11 and Keiveon Hunt and Jamarcus Jones each scored 10.
The Lumberjacks took advantage of the game as their last chance to prep themselves for the second half of the season which comes against WAC conference opponents.
The ’Jacks’ starters were 28-of-30 on the free throw line, making 93.3% of their attempts.
The game was a tight battle in the first half as the Tigers led early and kept the game close throughout the first half.
However, the ’Jacks started the second half strong, extended their lead on a 9-0 run and never looked back.
With five minutes remaining, the Lumberjacks had a comfortable 18-point lead they rode to the victory.
The ’Jacks (8-5) will take a week off for the holidays before preparing for the conference opener at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 29. Jackson State fell to 1-12 with the loss.
