NACOGDOCHES — Sadaidrene Hall scored a season-high 20 points as the SFA Lumberjacks took an 80-69 win over Jackson State in non-conference basketball action at the William R. Johnson Coliseum Thursday night.

A.J. Cajuste added 14 points by connecting on every shot he attempted as he was 3-of-3 from the field and 6-of-6 from the free throw line.

Tags

Recommended for you