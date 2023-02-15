The SFA Lumberjacks snapped a two-game losing streak Saturday night when it took an 82-72 road win over UT-Rio Grande Valley. The Lumberjacks are now 16-9 overall and 8-4 against Western Athletic Conference opponents. UTRGV holds an overall record of 12-14 and 4-10 in WAC play.
SFA finished the night with a shooting percentage of 49.2 from the field and went 6-of-15 from three-point range. Roti Ware led the Lumberjacks in scoring with 19 points. Latrell Jossell scored 16. Nana Antwi-Boasiako and Jalil Beaubrun scored 10 points each.
Beaubrun led the Lumberjacks in rebounds with eight. Nigel Hawkins scored nine points. Sadaidriene Hall tossed in eight points and pulled down seven rebounds. Kyle Hayman and Robbie Armbrester scored four points apiece while Derrick Tezeno finished the contest with two points.
The Vaqueros shot 40.4% from the field and 21.1% from 3-point range. Justin Johnson was the game’s leading scorer with 23 points. He also had seven rebounds. Daylen Williams tossed in 15 points and pulled down nine rebounds. Adante Holiman scored 10 points. Derrius Ward scored nine and Will Johnston scored eight points.
SFA is set to return to action tonight at home against Tarleton State before hosting UT-Arlington on Saturday. UTRGV will travel to Grand Canyon University today.
