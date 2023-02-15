Lumberjacks

Roti Ware and the Lumberjacks snapped a two-game losing streak Saturday with a win over UTRGV.

The SFA Lumberjacks snapped a two-game losing streak Saturday night when it took an 82-72 road win over UT-Rio Grande Valley. The Lumberjacks are now 16-9 overall and 8-4 against Western Athletic Conference opponents. UTRGV holds an overall record of 12-14 and 4-10 in WAC play.

SFA finished the night with a shooting percentage of 49.2 from the field and went 6-of-15 from three-point range. Roti Ware led the Lumberjacks in scoring with 19 points. Latrell Jossell scored 16. Nana Antwi-Boasiako and Jalil Beaubrun scored 10 points each.