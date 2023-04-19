SFA signing day

Lufkin High School senior Arely Acevedo poses with SFA Provost Lorenzo Smith and the Lumberjack mascot at the SFA Signing Day at the Tom Jack Lucas auditorium.

 ANDY ADAMS/Lufkin ISD

Stephen F. Austin State University Signing Day was Friday in the Tom Jack Lucas Auditorium on the Lufkin High School campus.

Superintendent Lynn Torres spoke to the crowd of 72 high school seniors, their parents and grandparents.

